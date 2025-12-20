Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 17
The final round of Premier League action before Christmas arrives this weekend as clubs approach the halfway point of the season.
All 20 sides will be eager to clinch an early Christmas gift in the form of three beautifully wrapped points, but face the very real prospect of winning nothing more than a lump of coal.
Eight matches grace the schedule on Saturday, including high-profile clashes either side of the 3 p.m. GMT kick-offs, while there are solitary fixtures on Sunday and Monday to wrap up the gameweek.
With all that in mind, here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts Gameweek 17 will turn out.
Newcastle vs. Chelsea
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 20
- Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT / 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT
Saturday begins with a bang. Fresh from booking their respective places in the Carabao Cup semifinals midweek, Newcastle United and Chelsea will both be eager to keep the good times rolling when they duel at St James’ Park.
Newcastle’s last-gasp win over Fulham on Wednesday night lifted spirits after last weekend’s Tyne-Wear derby defeat to Sunderland, a result Bruno Guimarães described as “embarrassing” and “unacceptable”. Fortunately for the Brazilian, the Magpies are much stronger on home soil than their travels.
Chelsea, meanwhile, were not entirely convincing in their 3–1 win over League One Cardiff City, but it means they have secured back-to-back victories to ease the pressure on Enzo Maresca after his explosive rant.
The pressure may be reapplied this weekend, however, with the Blues likely to come up against a Tyneside tsunami. A draw would be a decent result for the Blues.
Prediction: Newcastle 2–2 Chelsea
Bournemouth vs. Burnley
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 20
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Bournemouth were involved in an eight-goal thriller that has earned the ‘game of the season’ tag last Monday, drawing 4–4 in a chaotic affair at Manchester United. Their resilience was impressive at Old Trafford, but it’s another match without victory for Andoni Iraola’s men.
After a fantastic start to the campaign, the Cherries are now without a win in seven matches and have slumped to 13th in the table. An incredibly winnable fixture on Saturday afternoon presents them with the chance to get back on track.
Burnley’s winless run is also seven matches but they have lost all of them, leaving them six points adrift of safety. They desperately need something from the journey to the Vitality Stadium, although they seem unlikely to grab anything.
Prediction: Bournemouth 3–1 Burnley
Brighton vs. Sunderland
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 20
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Sunderland continue to mystify since their return to the Premier League as last weekend’s win over Newcastle means they have as many points as Man Utd and Liverpool as we near the midpoint of the campaign.
Their home form places them in the top four, but their away record is less impressive. They have managed eight points from as many matches, although they have taken results at Chelsea and Liverpool.
Brighton, whose wastefulness at Anfield last weekend proved costly, have lost just once at home this season and generally perform better on the south coast. They are without a victory in three, however.
Prediction: Brighton 1–1 Sunderland
Manchester City vs. West Ham
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 20
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Manchester City are edging closer towards their imperious best. There are still several kinks to be ironed out, but their six-game winning run across all competitions has boosted morale and seen them rise to within just two points of Premier League table-toppers Arsenal.
Erling Haaland continues to score at an astonishing rate, Phil Foden is recapturing his 2023–24 form and Rayan Cherki is a new diamond within Pep Guardiola’s ranks. They should have no problem sweeping West Ham United aside.
The Hammers are struggling to escape the relegation zone despite the ship being steadied since Nuno Espírito Santo’s arrival, with three draws from their last five not enough to help them close the gap to 17th-placed Leeds United.
Prediction: Man City 3–0 West Ham
Wolves vs. Brentford
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 20
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Wolverhampton Wanderers can equal an unwanted Premier League record this Saturday. Failure to beat Brentford will see them match Sheffield United’s 17-game winless run to start a season, with Rob Edwards still awaiting his first point since arriving in the dugout.
Wolves have lost their last ten in all competitions and have amassed a measly two points in the Premier League. They appear destined for the drop with 14 points separating them from safety heading into the weekend.
However, the Old Gold must win eventually and showed signs of life in their last-gasp defeat to Arsenal. Facing a Brentford side with a poor away record and fatigued from their midweek cup excursion provides an excellent opportunity to end the drought.
Prediction: Wolves 2–1 Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 20
- Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
Meetings between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool often produce unbridled chaos, but an underwhelming first half of the season for both mean nerves will be in the north London air on Saturday.
Liverpool have form on their side, albeit only just. They are unbeaten in five matches and have won the last two to nil, conquering Inter and Brighton in confidence-boosting victories. They are looking sharper than they have for much of the term, although they are by no means fixed.
Spurs have lost two of their last five, including a 3–0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out—the same scoreline by which the Midlands side beat Liverpool in November. Thomas Frank finds himself under increasing pressure as results and performances fail to inspire.
The Lilywhites have been particular disappointing on their own patch, claiming just eight points from eight matches in the Premier League. It could be a fifth home defeat of the season on Saturday.
Prediction: Tottenham 1–2 Liverpool
Everton vs. Arsenal
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 20
- Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Slight cracks are appearing at Arsenal. They appeared head and shoulders above their competitors, but their previously impenetrable defence has been slightly more porous in recent weeks and they were fortunate to escape with three points against last-placed Wolves last weekend.
Still, the Gunners will be expected to secure all three points from their trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium against an Everton side who were beaten comfortably by Chelsea last time out.
Everton have been pretty good in their new home, but have still failed to win four of their eight Premier League matches there. Arsenal should have enough in the tank to edge past the Toffees, especially having enjoyed a rare midweek break.
Prediction: Everton 0–1 Arsenal
Leeds vs. Crystal Palace
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 20
- Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
There are two 8 p.m. GMT kick-offs on Saturday, with Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace joining Arsenal’s battle with Everton in the late slot.
The hectic schedule is beginning to catch up with Palace, who suffered midweek disappointment in a 2–2 draw with Finnish side KuPS to compound the misery of their 3–0 defeat against Man City last weekend. Their thin squad is being stretched and they have recently lost Ismaïlla Sarr to the Africa Cup of Nations.
Regardless, Oliver Glasner’s side are tough to beat and have earned their spot in fifth. They will be favourites to beat a reinvigorated Leeds side, the Whites having gone three matches without defeat.
Prediction: Leeds 1–2 Crystal Palace
Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 21
- Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT
Inconsistency remains Man Utd’s biggest hurdle to climb and their eight-goal stalemate with Bournemouth underscored that. When they’re on it, they look great. When heads drop, they simply implode.
They face a trip to the form team in the Premier League, Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s men have won their last nine in all competitions and six domestically, with their impeccable home record making them favourites for Sunday’s sole match.
While United have a generally strong record against the Villans, even during their darker days, they are without the suspended Casemiro, as well as their menacing wide men on the right following the departures of Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo to AFCON.
Ruben Amorim’s side might well face another setback on Sunday.
Prediction: Aston Villa 2–0 Man Utd
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest
- Date: Monday, Dec. 22
- Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Fulham will be reeling from late quarterfinal heartbreak in the Carabao Cup as their agonising wait for major silverware drags on, but with the in-form Harry Wilson in defiant mood, they will fancy their chances of a result against Nottingham Forest on Monday night.
The Welshman has been inspired in recent weeks, providing six goal contributions in his last four league matches, and he was involved in all of their goals during last weekend’s crucial 3–2 win at Burnley.
Sean Dyche continues to improve Forest, though. While still far from flawless, their commanding win over Spurs last time out highlights their capacity to shine. They’re now five points from the drop zone and should put more distance between themselves and relegation in the coming weeks.
Prediction: Fulham 1–1 Nottingham Forest
