Post-Match Comments: Régis Le Bris Weighs in on Sunderland's Draw Against Crystal Palace

AFC Sunderland and Crystal Palace settled for a draw at Selhurst Park on Saturday as both teams failed to break the deadlock. Regis Le Bris' side showed incredible composure to scrape one point from the difficult fixture against the reigning FA Cup Champions.

The Black Cats' goalkeeper was the star of the show, making six saves in an intense game. Four of those saves came against the shots taken from inside the box. His quick reflexes and key saves were the deciding factor of the game.

Regis Le Bris' Gets Brutally Honest About Crystal Palace Fixture

Sunderland's head coach addressed the media and shared his takeaways from the club's fourth match of the season.

"It’s important to take points where it’s possible," Le Bris said. "Sometimes you play well and you can deserve to win something, but in the end you don’t because the Premier League is really tough. But in different games, it’s possible to win points, so we did that."

The Black Cats have seven points out of a possible 12 and are above the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle United. They are sitting in seventh place, tied with Everton. However, the coach wants his team to stay focused for future challenges.

"The efficiency and the quality of our game connected, so we need to keep going," Le Bris said. "Another tough challenge at home. We will prepare this game properly. We have one week, and I hope we will be at the level."

The Black Cats will host Aston Villa next week. Le Bris' men have won both their games at home this season, and they would fancy keeping the streak alive. Unai Emery has not managed to guide his side to a victory this season, registering two losses and two draws. They are in the relegation zone for the time being.

Sunderland is scheduled to play some of the big names in the next four games after the Aston Villa fixture. Wilson Isidor and Co. will aim to get some more points against a struggling Aston Villa to make a cushion for themselves if things go south in the future.

