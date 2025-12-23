West Ham, Sunderland Weigh Bids Over €20M for AS Roma Player

Sunderland is arriving at an exceptional moment at the end of 2025. With a dream promotion and the level of competitiveness they have shown in the Premier League.

In addition, Black Cats found a leader during the summer transfer window by signing Granit Xhaka, whose presence has guided the Regis Le Bris team toward strong organization on the pitch and a winning mentality.

The strong transfer window Sunderland achieved after the last investment now appears set to trigger another investment at the start of 2026, as they look to continue strengthening the Regis Le Bris project.

Sunderland Will Push to Sign AS Roma Striker Artem Dovbyk

Sunderland Echo has confirmed that Sunderland are closely monitoring Artem Dovbyk with the intention of signing him. However, indications suggest that another Premier League side is also following the Ukrainian player.

West Ham is also monitoring Dovbyk. If their main striker is signed by AC Milan, as Niclas Fullkrug is the main target for the Italian club. As a result, West Ham would look to the AS Roma player as a replacement for the German forward.

Artem Dovbyk has played 14 matches this season, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists, according to Transfermarkt. However, these numbers have not been positive, departing from Roma likely at the start of 2026.

His market value, as listed by Transfermarkt, is €25M, meaning a negotiation around that figure could lead to a sale.

According to Gazzetta, Dovbyk has attracted interest from West Ham, who are looking for a replacement for Fullkrug as the German is set to undergo medical tests with Milan.



According to Gazzetta, Dovbyk has attracted interest from West Ham, who are looking for a replacement for Fullkrug as the German is set to undergo medical tests with Milan.

The Italian sports paper claims that Roma director Frederic Massara has offered Dovbyk to another Premier League club.

The main competition will depend on whether Niclas Fullkrug leaves West Ham. Otherwise, Sunderland would have a clearer path without a direct rival in their pursuit of the 28-year-old player competing in Serie A.

Sunderland are currently in a positive position, sitting sixth in the Premier League after their last match, a 0-0 draw against Brighton. This ideal position further reinforces the belief that Regis Le Bris's project has a promising future.

Therefore, the club is increasingly focused on scouting several players for the upcoming transfer window, seeking the ideal profile to compete in the Premier League.

