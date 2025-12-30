‘Fee in Place’—Tottenham Agree Big-Money Sale to Premier League Rival
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly struck a deal to sell winger Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace, with the Wales international now set to decide on his future.
Spurs spent £47.5 million ($64.1 million) to sign Johnson from Nottingham Forest in 2023, but he has tumbled down the pecking order following the summer appointment of manager Thomas Frank as Ange Postecoglou’s replacement.
Frank has decided Johnson is not part of his long-term vision for the club and, as noted by The Athletic, an agreement has been reached to sell Johnson to Palace for £35 million.
Crucially, however, Johnson has not yet given his approval to the move and must now decide whether to join up with the Eagles, fight for his Spurs future or wait for an approach from another side.
Palace made Johnson their top target for the January transfer window but the 24-year-old is thought to have a number of suitors this winter. With a price tag now set, those interested sides could soon come forwards.
Johnson ‘Very Important’ Despite Peripheral Role
Contributing to Johnson’s reduction in minutes is the summer arrival of Mohammed Kudus, who has been the regular starter on Johnson’s preferred right wing and has justified that faith with six assists and two goals in 17 Premier League games.
Johnson scored in each of his first two appearances as a makeshift left winger to start the season but failed to hold down a permanent spot in the team and has just six Premier League starts to his name under Frank, who has pledged his support to the Welshman publicly.
“I think Brennan is very important for us,” he said after Sunday’s 1–0 win over Crystal Palace, in which Johnson managed five minutes off the bench. “Maybe he didn't get many minutes, but unfortunately, we can only play 11 players.
“We spoke about it before with Mo [Kudus], he’s coming in and put his stamp on that right-winger position.
“Then [on] the left, we tried different solutions. [He has] still started quite a few games. I think Brennan is an important player for us.”