Sunderland 2-0 Wolverhampton: Player Ratings as Nordi Mukiele Shines

A match awaited by many to see Regis Le Bris’ team compete again, where he has been fundamental in Sunderland’s work in the current Premier League season.

In a match with high expectations, the Black Cats did not disappoint and achieved a fantastic 2-0 victory, defeating Wolverhampton in a game where Sunderland had great complications in the second half, as the visitors dominated much of the match but failed to score against the great goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

In the first half, Sunderland did their job and scored the goal that gave them a partial advantage. Defender Nordi Mukiele scored the 1-0 in the 16th minute, showing that he is not only a defender but also a good finisher in front of the goal. Near the end of the match, Wolverhampton had misfortune when Ladislav Krejčí scored an own goal, making it 2-0 final.

Ratings in Sunderland’s 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton

Sunderland (4-2-3-1)



GK — Robin Roefs 7.4



DF — Trai Hume 7.4



DF — Omar Alderete 6.6



DF — Danny Ballard 7.1



DF — Nordi Mukiele 9.3



MID — Noah Sadiki 6.7



MID — Granit Xhaka 7.2



MID — Enzo Le Fée 6.7



MID — Chris Rigg 6.4



MID — Bertrand Traoré 6.4



FDW — Wilson Isidor 6.3

IMAGO / Focus Images

Wolverhampton (4-3-3)



GK — Sam Johnstone 6.9



DF — Matt Doherty 6.8



DF — Santiago Bueno 6.7



DF — Ladislav Krejčí 6.6



DF — Hugo Bueno 6.3



MID — André Trindade 6.5



MID — João Gomes 6.7



MID — Marshall Munetsi 6.6



FDW — Jhon Arias 7.1



FDW — Jørgen Strand Larsen 5.8



FDW — Rodrigo Gomes 6.7

According to SofaScore, the best player of the match was clearly Nordi Mukiele, who, following his arrival, has proven that he is, along with Granit Xhaka, the best signing for Sunderland.

The Black Cats earned 3 very important points, positioning themselves in 7th place in the Premier League, entering among the best in the league and occupying spots that compete for European competitions.

Their next match will be on October 25 against Chelsea, which will be a big challenge, but the expectation is to see Regis Le Bris’ squad stronger than ever.

