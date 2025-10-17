Sunderland vs. Wolverhampton: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream

Sunderland will return to action on Saturday when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light.

The team led by Regis Le Bris is placed, for the moment, in the ninth position of the Premier League after adding 11 points in the first seven matchdays.

The Black Cats lost in their last league match against Manchester United (0-2), and before that, they had defeated Nottingham Forest 1-0.

For their part, Wolves drew 1-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion in their last fixture, and before that, they drew with the same scoreline against Tottenham.

Next, we'll share key information about this match, such as the time and where to watch it on television or streaming.

What Time Does Sunderland vs. Wolverhampton Kick Off?

Location: Sunderland, UK

Venue: Stadium of Light

Date: Saturday, October 18

Kick-off time: 3:00 PM BST / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT

Referee: Robert Jones

How to Watch Sunderland vs. Wolverhampton on TV, Live Stream

IMAGO / Action Plus

Unfortunately, and once again for UK viewers, the match will not be broadcast on television or streaming due to the Saturday 3:00 PM blackout rule.

However, if you're in the United States or Canada, for example, there will be options. In the USA, the match can be watched on Peacock, Amazon Prime Video.

As for Canada, the main options are for streaming, such as fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video or DAZN.

Country TV Channel / Streaming United Kingdom N/A (Due to blackout) United States Peacock, Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 2 Mexico Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video India Disney+ Hotstar Australia Stan Sport New Zealand Sky Sport 7

What's Next for Sunderland and Wolverhampton?

Sunderland faces a series of challenging matches, including their final fixture of October when they will visit Chelsea for the league's Matchday 9 on Saturday, the 25th.

The Black Cats will begin November by facing Everton at the Stadium of Light for Premier League Matchday 10 on the 3rd. A few days later, on the 8th, they will play against Arsenal again at home.

As for Wolverhampton, their next match will be for Premier League Matchday 9 against Burnley on Sunday, October 26. After that, they will play against Chelsea on Wednesday, October 29, for the Carabao Cup Round of 16.

