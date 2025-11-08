Sunderland 2-2 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Black Cats Stun League Leaders

Sunderland experienced a very intense matchday in the Premier League, competing against Arsenal. In an encounter full of emotion from both teams, it ended with a 2-2 score, sharing the points.

The big joy arrived for Sunderland in the first half, when in the 36th minute of the match, the goal from Daniel Ballard arrived to put the score 1-0 in favor of Black Cats, after the intensity that Arsenal had generated over the goal of Robin Roefs.

But the pressure from Arsenal at the beginning of the second half led the team to equalize the match in the 54th minute, after an error from Enzo Le Fee, causing an essential play for the goal from Bukayo Saka, making it 1-1.

The ending was full of intensity, and the 1-2 arrived through Leandro Trossard in the 74th minute with an unstoppable shot, but near the end of the match, Brian Brobbey scored the final 2-2 in the 94th minute with an overhead kick.

The Ratings From The Exciting Match Between Sunderland 2-2 Arsenal

IMAGO / Every Second Media

In this match, with a frantic back and forth, Sunderland, as a newly promoted team, posed a strong challenge to Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, leaders of the Premier League, showing that Regis Le Bris has a team capable of competing against anyone.

Leaving these positive ratings from both teams in the match, with the player of the match being Sunderland’s Daniel Ballard.

Sunderland (5-4-1)



- Robin Roefs 6.6

- Trai Hume 6.7

- Nordi Mukiele 6.6

- Daniel Ballard 8.1 (MVP)

- Lutsharel Geertruida 6.6

- Reinildo Mandava 5.7

- Bertrand Traore 6.4

- Granit Xhaka 7.2

- Noah Sadiki 7.2

- Enzo Le Fee 5.7

- Wilson Isidor 6.3



Substitutes



- Brian Brobbey 7.3

- Chemsdine Talbi 6.6

- Simon Adingra 6.4

- Eliezer Mayenda 6.3

Arsenal (4-2-3-1)



- David Raya 5.9

- Jurrien Timber 6.4

- William Saliba 6.7

- Gabriel Magalhaes 6.9

- Ricardo Calafiori 5.9

- Martin Zubimendi 7.1

- Declan Rice 7.6

- Bukayo Saka 7.9

- Eberechi Eze 6.7

- Leandro Trossard 7.5

- Mikel Merino 5.9



Substitutes



- Cristhian Mosquera 6.3

With the result for the team of Regis Le Bris, they are in position 3 for the moment, while matchday 11 of the Premier League finishes, but it continues to show the hierarchy that the French coach is imposing in his team, achieving a strong scoreline against the leader of the Premier League.