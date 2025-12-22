Sunderland star Granit Xhaka has had a long and exciting career in some of the biggest European clubs, but apparently, as he explained, the Wear-Tyne derby win over Newcastle United left a different kind of mark.

Xhaka said Sunderland’s Wear-Tyne derby win over Newcastle United was “special” but insists the team must stay grounded. Speaking after the match, the Black Cats captain explained why the night mattered, why Wearside already feels like home, and why he chose this challenge.

“Yeah, maybe it doesn’t look like I’m happy, but I’m very happy inside for sure,” Xhaka said. “Special game, special derby, but in the end, it's just three points, not more and not less."

“Because it was the first time after so many years in the Premier League to play against each other,” he said on why it hit differently. “It was my first derby for this amazing football club. Just to be part of this game is a big privilege."

Granit Xhaka Sends Message to Sunderland Fans, Explains Wearside Connection

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

On pressure and history playing a role, he said, “You have the pressure. We also had players who were here two or three years ago when they lost at home against Newcastle. It was an emotional game for me as well."

"Derbies are here to celebrate, to bring emotions with the fans,” he added on the scenes after the goal. “When we scored, you saw the faces of the fans. Just wow. You get a lot of emotions from that."

"Sunderland is a small city with huge people, with big hearts,” Xhaka explained on why Sunderland clicked. “They were struggling like I did when I grew up. The connection between the city, the fans, and me was there from the first days."

On choosing this project, he said, “I love challenges. When I first spoke with the owner, sporting director, and coach, I decided very quickly that I wanted to be here… You feel positive energy and connection - you just want to be part of the project and give something back.”

He also talked about leadership as a connection. Players, coaches, and staff pulling in the same direction. He emphasized total commitment - work, mentality, recovery - as the foundation for Premier League demands. And there’s a wider horizon, too. A World Cup he expects will feel different with more teams across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

