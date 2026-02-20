In an exciting match that will be experienced in the round of 16 of the FA Cup, an objective that Sunderland have clear in which they aspire to go far and be that great surprise candidate in the competition.

After a positive match against Oxford United where they won by the minimum with a goal from Habid Diarra in the 32nd minute of play. Being a very important victory and for the team to continue on that good path they have obtained throughout the season.

Still without a confirmation of a rival for this next stage, it leaves high expectations that Sunderland are one of the best teams that are in the competition, and they do not want to lower their guard knowing that they are already in an important stage.

Sunderland Will Face the Round of 16 Next March 8th

IMAGO / IPS

The Sunderland Echo newspaper has revealed how the next match in the FA Cup will take place for Sunderland, where Regis Le Bris's side are about to know their definitive rival, since Port Vale and Bristol City did not play their match last February 14th, and it ended up being postponed due to flooding of the field.

These two teams will face each other next March 3rd, to know which one will qualify to face Black Cats in the FA Cup. Without much margin of preparation time, one of these two teams will have to adapt quickly to facing a Premier League team.

A date and kick-off time have been set for our #EmiratesFACup fifth-round tie 🔒👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 19, 2026

The match for the round of 16 of the FA Cup will be played on March 8th. The match will start at 13:30 and will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, but they will only know in which city this match will be completed once the match between Port Vale and Bristol City ends.

Regis Le Bris will undoubtedly put his best players for this match, since he does not want to hold anything back and leave everything to be one of the great teams that seek to obtain the FA Cup.

Read More: