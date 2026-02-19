Sunderland Join Barcelona & Tottenham in Transfer Battle For Premier League Defender

The expectations that the Sunderland project led by Regis Le Bris lasts a good time, remains focused on being able to obtain for many years a competitive performance that leads them to be among the best in the Premier League.

Even seeking to obtain a positive renown in Europe, for this, the hope that in the current season they finish finding themselves in positions for European competitions for the next season.

For this objective, Sunderland are already closely following the transfer market, where the interest seems to focus on a South American defender in the Premier League.

Marco Senesi Has Received Offers From Spain, Italy and England as His Contract Nears Its End

The Sunderland Echo newspaper has confirmed that several Premier League teams such as Sunderland, Aston Villa and Everton are behind the player Marcos Senesi as well as clubs like FC Barcelona and Napoli. The Argentine who currently competes with Bournemouth and is about to end his contract in June 2026.

This moment that the player becomes free in June is the great attraction for the teams, thinking that the 28-year-old central defender still has great potential to give, but the offers for this player are in high demand and from teams with more consolidated projects than Sunderland's.

On the part of the TeamTALK newspaper, it is assured that FC Barcelona has been the team that has accelerated negotiations with the English club for Senesi, leaving this a great challenge for Sunderland who want to enter the discussions for the Argentine player.

Everything points to the player leaving Bournemouth at the end of the season and his great attraction undoubtedly seems to be FC Barcelona, practically closing the doors to teams like Sunderland who closely follow the conditions of this player thinking that he will become free in the coming months.

