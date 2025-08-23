Burnley vs. Sunderland: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream
This Saturday, 23rd August, Sunderland visit Burnley at Turf Moor for Matchday 2 of the Premier League 2025-26 season.
The Black Cats come into this match with spirits through the roof, given that on the opening weekend and in their return to English football's top flight, they defeated West Ham 3-0 at the Stadium of Light.
Conversely, Burnley come off a 3-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur, so they will absolutely be looking to get points from this fixture against Regis Le Bris' side.
What Time Does Burnley vs Sunderland Kick Off?
- Location: Burnley, UK
- Venue: Turf Moor
- Date: Saturday, 23rd August
- Kick-off time: 3:00 PM BST / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT
- Referee: Michael Salisbury
How to Watch Burnley vs Sunderland on TV, Live Stream
Unfortunately for UK viewers, the match will not be broadcast on television or streaming due to the Saturday 3:00 PM blackout rule.
However, if you're in the United States or Canada, for example, there will be options. In the USA, it will be broadcast through the Peacock service, while in Canada, it will be available on DAZN, fuboTV, among others.
Sunderland recently had a boom in Mexico, so if you're reading from there, you should know the match will be broadcast through the MAX app.
In India, it will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, in Australia on Stan Sport, and in New Zealand on Sky Sport 5.
Country
TV Channel / Streaming
United Kingdom
N/A
United States
Peacock
Canada
DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 3
Mexico
MAX app
India
Disney+ Hotstar
Australia
Stan Sport
New Zealand
Sky Sport 5
What's Next for Sunderland?
After this match, Sunderland will take a "pause" from their Premier League commitments to play the second round of the Carabao Cup.
In this match they will face Huddersfield at the Stadium of Light, next Tuesday 26th August.
