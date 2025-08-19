'Beautiful' - Pundit Explains Why Sunderland Dominated West Ham With 3-0 Victory

Sunderland surprised friends and foes alike by convincingly winning their first Premier League match in eight years 3-0 against West Ham.

The Black Cats achieved this feat with goals from Eliezer Mayenda (20), Daniel Ballard (25) and Wilson Isidor (24) in the 61st, 73rd and 90+2nd minutes respectively.

These players helped Sunderland reach a new record, as there hadn't been three Premier League debutants scoring goals since 2006.

At the end of the match, Gary Neville shared his analysis and explained how the Black Cats took the victory against the Hammers.

Gary Neville explains why Sunderland dominated West Ham with 3-0 victory

The Sky Sports pundit acknowledged that while he has concerns about newly-promoted Championship clubs, Sunderland showed very interesting things.

I’m worried about it actually, about the top three from the Championship coming up and then going straight back down (...) But actually when I saw Sunderland yesterday, there was a lot of things that I liked. Gary Neville

Among the things he highlighted, Neville mentioned (h/t Sunderland Echo) the physicality, aggression and aerial dominance of Regis Le Bris' side.

The physicality in the air with the headed goals. I think the fact that they had players that looked like they were really sort of powerful and strong. Could make runs in behind, they were really direct. Gary Neville

The pundit explained that sometimes newly-promoted teams try to play possession football, building from the back, but it doesn't work if you have "Championship centre-halves", which is why he praised Sunderland for not choosing that path.

You know, you’re taking on Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Villa, Arsenal, Liverpool. All these great sides and you’re passing out from the back and you’ve got Championship centre-halves. Gary Neville

Neville continued explaining that for him, "imperfection is beautiful" in football, and he prefers to see teams taking risks going forward, rather than everyone playing in the same boring way.

For Neville, this imperfection was key to Sunderland taking three points from West Ham.