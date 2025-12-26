Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 18
Dinner consumed. Mince pies obliterated. Baileys guzzled. Now it’s time to turn our attention back to Premier League football.
The first round of post-Christmas action commences on Boxing Day as a blockbuster event is staged at Old Trafford, followed by a healthy dose of festive-fuelled drama on Saturday as seven more matches take place. Just the two fixtures grace our screens on Sunday.
With another instalment of Premier League action to come in the next few days, the strength and depth of squads across the division will be put to the ultimate test, with the period in between Christmas and New Year’s Day often providing plenty of surprises.
WIth that in mind, here are Sports Illustrated’s predictions for Gameweek 18.
- Man Utd vs. Newcastle
- Nottingham Forest vs. Man City
- Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brentford vs. Bournemouth
- Burnley vs. Everton
- Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
- West Ham United vs. Fulham
- Chelsea vs. Aston Villa
- Sunderland vs. Leeds United
- Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Man Utd vs. Newcastle
- Date: Friday, Dec. 26
- Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
The sole Boxing Day match promises to be a cracker. Manchester United’s last two home games have ended all square and a third successive stalemate could be on the cards against an inconsistent Newcastle United side.
The Red Devils have been impressive in the final third during recent outings, but their defensive deficiencies have been massively exposed. With Bruno Fernandes, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire injured and Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui on international duty, their attack and defence will both suffer against Newcastle.
But the Magpies have been terrible on the road this season, winning just once in the Premier League, and it’s difficult to anticipate which iteration of Eddie Howe’s side will turn up at Old Trafford. They were fantastic for large parts of their draw with Chelsea, but still ended up surrendering a two-goal lead.
This could be a high-octane affair.
Prediction: Man Utd 2–2 Newcastle
Nottingham Forest vs. Man City
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 27
- Time: 12.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
Manchester City are rediscovering their imperious swagger and have been immovable in recent matches. Seven successive victories and three consecutive clean sheets have propelled them back into the title race and seen them fly up the Champions League table and clinch a place in the Carabao Cup semis.
There is once again a fear factor around the Cityzens, especially with Erling Haaland in such scintillating goalscoring form. There has been no let up in his output as he canters towards another Golden Boot.
Nottingham Forest did win this exact fixture last season, but will struggle to replicate their 1–0 triumph. Sean Dyche’s side remain hit-and-miss as they seek to pull further clear of the relegation zone.
Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1–3 Man City
Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 27
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
After succumbing to their second defeat of the season at Aston Villa in early December, Arsenal have responded like champions. They have been made to work hard in victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton, but they have ground out crucial wins by hook or by crook.
Arsenal will be slightly more fatigued than their south coast visitors when the teams lock horns on Saturday afternoon following their Carabao Cup quarter-final with Crystal Palace, but the Gunners should still clinch another three points against Brighton.
The Seagulls have failed to win any of their past four matches and have already been beaten by Arsenal at the Emirates in the Carabao Cup.
Prediction: Arsenal 2–0 Brighton
Brentford vs. Bournemouth
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 27
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Bournemouth are in dire need of a victory to end their winless run. They are eight matches without victory and have only won three games since the September international break, with poor results seeing them slide down the standings.
While still nine points clear of the drop zone, the Cherries are now 15th and their failure to beat Burnley on home soil last time out will only have sapped their confidence further.
Brentford will be eager to take full advantage having ended their four-game winless streak in all competitions by beating bottom of the table Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out. The Bees are fifth in the table based on home performances.
Prediction: Brentford 2–1 Bournemouth
Burnley vs. Everton
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 27
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Burnley ended their seven-game losing streak last weekend, but a late draw at Bournemouth was hardly enough to ease concerns over relegation. They remain seven points from safety and haven’t tasted victory since late October.
The Clarets, who are struggling in both boxes, will not be relishing a visit from Everton, who haven’t disgraced themselves in recent defeats to Chelsea and Arsenal.
Injuries and Africa Cup of Nations absentees will make life more challenging for David Moyes over the festive period, but he will expect victory against Burnley in what’s highly unlikely to be a goal-fest.
Prediction: Burnley 0–1 Everton
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 27
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Liverpool’s defensive vulnerabilities have been on show in recent wins over Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, but three successive victories across all competitions and an unbeaten run of six games has lifted morale on Merseyside.
Despite a devastating injury to Alexander Isak, Liverpool should still be feeling overwhelmingly positive when they host last-placed Wolves, whom they are expected beat with little fuss.
The Old Gold will set an unwanted Premier League record for longest winless run to begin a season should they fail to triumph at Anfield, with relegation now seemingly inevitable for the Midlands side after accumulating just two points from 17 games.
Prediction: Liverpool 2–0 Wolves
West Ham United vs. Fulham
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 27
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
West Ham United are one of many sides in desperate need of victory heading into Gameweek 18, with the Hammers in danger of being cut adrift. They are five points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and ex-Tricky Trees boss Nuno Espírito Santo is struggling to inspire a significant change at the London Stadium.
The Irons are six matches without victory and while Nuno has made West Ham tougher to beat, their lack of attacking spark and defensive difficulties continue to undermine any progress.
Fulham secured back-to-back Premier League wins by beating Nottingham Forest last Monday, but they have won just two of their eight away games and are missing their crucial Nigerian contingent due to AFCON.
Prediction: West Ham 2–2 Fulham
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 27
- Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
Aston Villa passed the first of three successive tests of their title credentials. Just three points behind table-toppers Arsenal, Unai Emery’s side beat Manchester United last Sunday courtesy of some Morgan Rogers magic and now face a trip to Chelsea, before a clash with the Gunners.
If Villa can come away from Stamford Bridge with three points, then few could argue against their potential to contest the title race, but beating the Blues will prove far from straightforward in Saturday’s late kick off.
Chelsea showed their resilience in their comeback draw at Newcastle and have an abundance of quality to call upon. Beating Villa will be tough, especially with their patchy home record, and a draw looks the most probable result.
Prediction: Chelsea 1–1 Aston Villa
Sunderland vs. Leeds United
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 28
- Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
Promoted duo Sunderland and Leeds United have both collected eight points from their last five games, but have gone about their business in very different ways. The Black Cats have tightened their defensive lines, while a change of shape has allowed the Whites to enhance their attacking potential.
Sunderland’s mightily impressive home record of five wins and three draws from eight Stadium of Light outings makes them favourites for Sunday’s duel, with Régis Le Bris’s side seeking to edge their way to victory.
Leeds will fancy their chances of sneaking something and they very well could, but Sunderland are unbeaten on home soil and brimming with belief. They are still, rather unbelievably, sixth in the table.
Prediction: Sunderland 1–0 Leeds
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 28
- Time: 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
Two of the Premier League’s out-of-form sides lock horns on Sunday as Tottenham Hotspur travel across the capital to battle Crystal Palace. Neither team have covered themselves in glory recently, although it’s Spurs who are under much greater pressure this weekend.
Their nine-man defeat to Liverpool has seen them slip to 14th in the table after just one win in their last eight Premier League games and Thomas Frank’s position is already under serious threat.
Palace could edge him towards the exit door, but their recent performances have left much to be desired. Their congested calendar has caught up with them as they struggle to play with the intensity and energy that usually makes them so difficult to beat.
Prediction: Crystal Palace 1–1 Tottenham
