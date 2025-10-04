Manchester United 2-0 Sunderland: Player Ratings as Senne Lammens Thwarts the Black Cats

Manchester United complied and returned to the path of victory after defeating Sunderland in matchday 7 of the Premier League.

The Red Devils took the victory with a score of 2-0, with goals courtesy of Mason Mount (8') and Benjamin Sesko (31'), and a formidable performance from goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who avoided any surprise from The Black Cats.

Despite a very equal ball possession, with 51% for Man United and 49% for Sunderland, the local team was clinical on a couple of occasions that Mount and Sesko had, although in total they shot six times at the goal of the team of Regis Le Bris.

While United wasted one great chance of danger, the Black Cats wasted two; precisely the opportunities needed to tie the match.

Manchester United 2-0 Sunderland: Player ratings, as per FotMob:

IMAGO / Sportimage

Sunderland players

GK - Robin Roefs: 6.3

DEF - Trai Hume: 6.2

DEF - Nordi Mukiele: 6.6

DEF - Omar Alderete: 6.5

DEF - Arthur Masuaku: 6.3

MID - Granit Xhaka: 6.8

MID - Noah Sadiki: 6.2

MID - Enzo Le Fee: 6.3

FWD - Simon Adingra: 6

FWD - Bertrand Traore: 6.9

FWD - Wilson Isidor: 5.6

Manchester United players

GK - Senne Lammens: 8.6 (MVP)

DEF - Luke Shaw: 7

DEF - Matthijs de Ligt: 7.4

DEF - Leny Yoro: 7.2

MID - Diogo Dalot: 6.7

MID - Bruno Fernandes: 7.7

MID - Casemiro: 7.5

MID - Amad Diallo: 8.1

FWD - Mason Mount: 7.9

FWD - Bryan Mbeumo: 7.4

FWD - Benjamin Sesko: 7.9

Clearly, the highest-rated player of the match was Lammens, who recorded three saves, two high claims, one diving save, 11 recoveries, and, of course, conceded zero goals.

Sunderland's next challenge will be at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, October 18th, when, after the international break, they will host Wolverhampton for Premier League Matchday 8. Manchester United, for its part, will visit Liverpool on October 19th.

