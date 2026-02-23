Sunderland 1-3 Fulham: Jimenez And Iwobi Condemn The Home Side At The Stadium Of Light

In a forgettable match for Sunderland, they enter a critical moment of the season, after having lost one of the vital matches to continue competing to seek a better position in the Premier League.

In matchday 27, they faced Fulham at home, where both teams arrived in very similar positions to this match. However, at the Stadium of Light, the defeat of Black Cats occurred.

With a score of 1-3, it was a defeat for Sunderland, and a really low-rhythm team was seen; they did not provide the effectiveness to obtain points in this match, and Fulham took advantage of each attack to be effective and take the victory.

Sunderland Accumulate 3 Consecutive Defeats In A Row After Losing To Fulham

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

For a high-intensity match, the first half was seen where Sunderland wanted to go for it and win it, but they did not manage to be effective in front of goal, which led them to arrive at the second half at a different rhythm.

In that rhythm of the game, Fulham was seen as an offensive team, where they opened the scoring in the 54th minute with a goal from Raúl Jiménez, and then, from the penalty spot, made it 2-0 in the 61st minute, where Sunderland looked exhausted and resigned.

Hopes grew in the 76th minute when Enzo Le Fee would score the consolation goal, making it 1-2. But Fulham would finish off the match in the 85th minute with a goal from Alex Iwobi.

With this 1-3 result, Sunderland finished 12th in the Premier League, mid-table and with complications for what would have been aspirations for European competitions.

With 36 points in 27 matches played, it is a great return to the Premier League at this moment of the season, but the Regis Le Bris project is aspiring to much more, and they must lift their heads to not sink in this thread of consecutive defeats.

