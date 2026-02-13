Sunderland Want to Sign World Cup Player Valued at €25 Million

For the summer transfer window, Sunderland continues with great ambitions to face the next season. Knowing their great moment in the Premier League and that they will remain at least one more season with expectations for the next one, they know they must have an even more competitive squad.

In the recent winter transfer window, they obtained a surprising signing with great expectations, like Nilson Angulo, the Ecuadorian player to whom they even gave the #10 on his shirt to compete with Sunderland.

Now, they continue searching for that South American talent for what will be the Regis Le Bris project and already have in their sights a footballer they have been pursuing for quite some time.

Sunderland Favored to Land Jhon Lucumi

It has been confirmed by journalist Nicolo Schira that Jhon Lucumi has already rejected 2 renewal offers from Bologna, which paves the way for an exit of the Colombian footballer, and the most certain destination seems to be Sunderland to compete in the Premier League.

Obtaining this possible signing, Sunderland could acquire this 27-year-old player in a positive operation for at least €25M, as indicated by Transfermarkt, which is the estimated value of the player. By rejecting the renewal of the Italian team, they would see a possible sale before his contract ends in 2027.

Regis Le Bris's side continues bidding for South American talent. They already have players like Omar Alderete, the recent signing of Nilson Angulo, and now go for Jhon Lucumi, a player with great defensive deployment and a World Cup player, who is expected to compete in the 2026 World Cup with Colombia.

Now it remains to wait until that longed-for summer transfer window, where truly important decisions will be made for the Regis Le Bris project.

