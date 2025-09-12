Sunderland Receive Huge Boost Ahead of Trip to Crystal Palace

Sunderland travel down to London this Saturday as they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in game week 4 of the Premier League. The fixture is being labelled as Sunderland's biggest test since their return to the Premier League this year, with opponents Crystal Palace being the current holders of the FA Cup.

Despite a strong start from Regis Le Bris' side, people are certainly expecting the Black Cats to struggle this Weekend. Fortunately, a report has come out of Crystal Palace suggesting that some key players are unlikely to feature on Saturday. Reports from James Savundra say that "Ismaila Sarr will miss the next two Premier League games," and "Adam Wharton ruled out for tomorrow's match."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Ismaila Sarr and Adam Wharton are two crucial players in Glasner's side; whoever comes in to replace these stars will have big boots to fill. These absences certainly increase Sunderland's chance of causing an upset and will certainly grow confidence in the Mackems' dressing room heading into the fixture.

In addition, Sunderland will be even stronger than the squad that beat Brentford in the most recent Premier League game, as all deadline day signings will be available for match selection. The growing confidence on Wearside and these huge boosts heading into the Palace game could certainly create a big chance for a first away result for the Black Cats this season.

It is very clear that a point would be seen as a successful trip for Sunderland fans, so confidence is definitely high for the travelling lads to return home with some points on the board.

