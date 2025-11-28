Sunderland Inquires About Brazilian Forward, Club Sets €15M Price Tag

Sunderland, waiting for an exciting match against Bournemouth for a new round of the Premier League, is preparing to compete again as they are used to, since the last defeat against Fulham was a blow to the project of Regis Le Bris.

But the preparation focuses on being able to lift their heads and learn from the defeat, correcting the mistakes on the pitch, and focusing on continuing to compete in the competitive Premier League.

While the project of Regis Le Bris with Sunderland stays firm, the team is following closely the transfer window and now a clear target focuses on a prospect from Brazil who competes in Portuguese football.

Sunderland Contact Rio Ave to Sign Andre Luiz

SportWitness has revealed the interest not only from Sunderland, but also from several Premier League teams in signing the young Brazilian Andre Luiz, an attacker who currently competes for Rio Ave in Portugal.

At 23 years of age, the footballer is seen as a talent in the attack of the teams, and this has led him to be wanted in the English market of England. So much so that Sunderland, Brentford, Stoke City, and Norwich City have centered their interest on the player.

The Portuguese outlet A Bola has also confirmed that Sunderland have already made contact with Rio Ave to know the status of the player and, most importantly, his price, since Andre Luiz has a contract with his current club until June 2029. It is said that the team would be asking at least €15M for the Brazilian, making clear that a lower figure is not accessible for a talent like this attacker.

Sunderland knows that their project are attractive and their recent promotion and good run in the Premier League would be ideal to convince a young talent like Andre Luiz to arrive in England, knowing that their competitors are in the EFL Championship or without a project as promising as the one Regis Le Bris brings.

Black Cats will continue evaluating the transfer window, seen as a big step to take after the investment made in the recent promotion, now looking to stay in form by searching for players of great talent to strengthen the squad.

