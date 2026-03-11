England Legends Lineker and Shearer Rip into Sunderland’s ‘Shameful’ Cup Exit

Sunderland, upon being eliminated against Port Vale in the FA Cup, left a negative moment in the season. Hoping to compete for this championship and reach a higher stage, they were surprised by the League One team and ended up being defeated and eliminated in the round of 16.

The reaction of great English football legends made it clear that it is an "embarrassing" moment for Sunderland in the season, considering that with the squad Regis Le Bris manages, it was not expected to lose against a third division English team, but rather to be a great contender to compete for the FA Cup.

In the episode of The Rest Is Football, these legends were seen giving strong statements regarding Black Cats' performance, after having a surprising start to the season and declining in recent matches.

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer Talk About Sunderland’s Elimination from the Fa Cup

IMAGO / Sportimage

The great legends of England, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, spoke about the surprise of Port Vale eliminating Sunderland 1-0 in the FA Cup, but they labeled this as "embarrassing" knowing the great team Regis Le Bris has.

Gary Lineker highlighted the moment of Port Vale greatly, saying, "I think they did it wonderfully, considering their position. Obviously, they only narrowly beat Bristol City because the pitch was waterlogged and the match was delayed until this week. Ben Waine scored in that match and then did it again, and his celebration, Alan, did you notice?"

For Alan Shearer, Newcastle legend, he made clear his joy at the elimination of their classic rival Sunderland, where without a doubt, it was a fantastic surprise that Port Vale sprung the surprise.

Oh, no. I mean, we could not allow Sunderland to go further than Newcastle... Yes, it was... I mean, even just looking at the pitch, we said it before, right, about pitches at that level. They are last in League One. So yes, brilliant for them. They put on a show, reacted to the atmosphere and, to be honest, I thought they were worthy winners. Alan Shearer

This match now leaves Port Vale in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they will compete against Chelsea in this round, while as the Premier League legends make clear, Sunderland did not rise to the occasion against the last place of League One, and the situation they are going through was made clear, it is not the best.

