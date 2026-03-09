Port Vale 1-0 Sunderland: The Magic of the Cup Claims Another Premier League Victim

A surprise arrived that was not expected for the FA Cup, where Sunderland ended up being eliminated by Port Vale by the minimum in a frustrating match for Regis Le Bris's team, being defeated 1-0.

This left various doubts about this moment that Sunderland currently experiences, having highly negative results, where the expectations are not encouraging at all for the future if they continue with defeats and a game that does not resemble the one with which they started the season.

Regis Le Bris has a promising project for the future with Black Cats, but the results are not positive at all, and this undoubtedly leaves the great unknown as to whether he should or should not be the coach that continues in charge of Sunderland.

Sunderland Was Eliminated From the Fa Cup Without Great Aspirations for This End of Season

IMAGO / Action Plus

Despite having the dominance of the entire match, Sunderland were eliminated by the goal from Ben Waine in the 28th minute of the match, which surprised everyone, making it clear that Port Vale was the great surprise of the championship and putting Regis Le Bris's position at risk.

With this elimination, the team is really affected, and their great illusion was based on competing in the FA Cup, after a negative stretch they were going through in the Premier League. But, Port Vale cut short Sunderland's dream.

All the merit goes to our rival... we were not up to par. We did not show enough to impose our strengths today. It is what it is. We have to accept it. I am disappointed. I am sad for the fans. Regis Le Bris

Regis Le Bris made clear his disappointment, but that Port Vale was a team with a fascinating mentality that competed in the best way against the revelation of the Premier League.

Although Black Cats' season has not been negative, since their recent promotion and remaining competitive in the first division of England is of great admiration, the team expected much more after the investment made at the start of the season.

