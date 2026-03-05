Fa Cup Danger Alert: Sunderland Face Tricky Port Vale Tie on Artificial Pitch

After a positive victory for Sunderland visiting Leeds United, they added important points in the Premier League, and this was a positive step so they can compete competitively against the most powerful teams in England.

Along with this 0-1 victory, news arrived that revealed what the future of the team will be to compete in a championship in which they will go for everything, since competing in the Premier League is a unique challenge, but their survival in the FA Cup paves the way to compete for it.

The rival for Sunderland in the round of 16 of the FA Cup was definitively revealed. Regis Le Bris hopes to leave a unique moment with Black Cats and be able to dream of going as far as possible in this competition.

Sunderland Will Face Port Vale for the Round of 16 of the Fa Cup

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Currently, Port Vale have sprung a surprise by eliminating Bristol City, and in a negative moment of the season, they occupy the last place in the third division of England and will have an exciting challenge where they compete against the great revelation of the Premier League in their recent promotion, Sunderland.

Coach Jon Brady of Port Vale has made it clear that it will be the most important challenge of the season for his team, measuring themselves against a Premier League team and Black Cats have shown themselves to be a very solid team with their squad in defense and attack, although fatigue is taking its toll on the players they still maintain a positive performance.

It will be the ultimate test, but we look forward to it. Our field is complicated, but it is also complicated for us. Jon Brady

The ties of this weekend’s #EmiratesFACup fifth round proper are set 🏆 pic.twitter.com/f1VxAEyRrY — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 4, 2026

The Sunderland Echo newspaper revealed these statements given by the Port Vale manager after confirming their qualification and that without a doubt it will be an exciting match where they hope to spring the surprise.

This match will take place next March 8th in an exciting match, where Regis Le Bris's team knows they cannot be overconfident and must go out with their best squad to seek qualification to the quarter-finals of this competition.

Read More: