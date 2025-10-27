Sunderland continue their good start to the season. After nine games since their return to the Premier League, the Cats are positioned in fourth place with 17 points.

The team of Regis Le Bris ranks higher in the classification than giants like Manchester City (16 points), Manchester United (16), Liverpool (15), Chelsea (14), and Newcastle United (12).

In their most recent match, Sunderland beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on the occasion of the ninth matchday of the league. The goals were from Wilson Isidor (22') and Chemsdine Talbi (90+3').

The goal from Talbi, 20, arrived very late in the match, but Granit Xhaka saw it coming moments before it happened.

Sunderland Fans Perplexed by Granit Xhaka's 'Jedi Precognition' in Chelsea Win

IMAGO / Every Second Media

The 93rd minute was running when, just before Talbi finished to score the winning goal, Xhaka, 33, the team's captain, was already celebrating.

The anticipated celebration of the Swiss midfielder, as was to be expected, caught the attention of Sunderland fans on social media. One of them, in an ironic manner, wrote: "That's because Xhaka has Jedi precognition."

That's because Xhaka has Jedi precognition — Chris Bojke (@chris_bojke) October 25, 2025

"Xhaka's reaction even before the goal goes in", pointed out another user, accompanying his text with a red heart.

Xhaka’s reaction even before the goal goes in ❤️ — Marcus Robson (@Marcus442361611) October 25, 2025

Xhaka has been key for the Black Cats since the start of the season. After nine games in the Premier League, the experienced midfielder has recorded three assists. He has been a starter in all the matches.

Games Assists Chances Created 9 3 11

Furthermore, the Swiss is the player in the squad with the best average of accurate passes per 90 minutes, with 44.2.

Xhaka also leads the chart of chances created at Sunderland, with 11. He also has the highest average of accurate long passes per 90 minutes (4.8) and has the highest expected assists (xA), with 0.8.

Read More: