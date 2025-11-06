Sunderland is exceeding expectations after its return to the Premier League, positioning itself in fourth place with 18 points after 10 games.

Regis Le Bris's team is above teams like Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Newcastle in the table.

In the most recent matchday, the Cats drew 1-1 against Everton, and before that, they defeated Chelsea 2-1.

In addition to Le Bris's good work, Sunderland's success is also explained by the work done during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United Man Makes 'Incredible' Sunderland Claim

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Former Manchester United player and now head of loans and pathways at the Old Trafford club, Jonny Evans, praised the Wearside club and its owner, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

"Well, he spoke very well there (Louis-Dreyfus), and you have to say, when you ask the question about spending the money, they've obviously done their work, done their research before they made those decisions," said Evans, in statements transcribed by the Sunderland Echo.

The former Sunderland loanee also noted that Louis-Dreyfus's work with the Black Cats in recent years has been 'incredible', mainly highlighting the signings the club has made.

"You have to say that his involvement in Sunderland over the last four years has been incredible. To come up from League One, up into the Premier League in that short space of time, and you have to say the recruitment along the way has been really, really good," he said.

Sunderland invested around £180.1 million during the summer, after securing its return to the top tier of English football.

Its notable signings included Granit Xhaka, Habib Diarra, Simon Adingra, Brian Brobbey, Nordi Mukiele, Chemsdine Talbi, Noah Sadiki, Omar Alderete, or Robin Roefs.

Read More: