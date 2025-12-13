Sunderland Talent Sparks a Battle Between Manchester United and Chelsea

The transfer window has become an attraction for Sunderland in terms of continuing to reinforce their squad for a project that lasts for several years under the command of Regis Le Bris.

However, not everything points to signings for Black Cats, as some Premier League teams have joined the interest in one of their players.

With the large investment made after promotion, Sunderland obtained players, one of whom has become the focus of attention of the giants of England.

Manchester United and Chelsea Seek to Sign Sunderland's Noah Sadiki

TNT Sports confirmed the interest of Chelsea and Manchester United in the Congolese player of Sunderland. At 20 years old, Noah Sadiki has shown his potential as a midfielder with presence across the pitch.

His recent arrival in the Premier League came through the promotion of Black Cats, where he arrived from the Belgian league after the monitoring that took place when he wore the colors of Union Saint-Gilloise.

Now wearing the colors of Sunderland, he has managed to show his level in midfield, to the point that Manchester United and Chelsea have already contacted the team led by Regis Le Bris for a possible transfer.

🚨 𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗘𝗧 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗟𝗦𝗘𝗔 𝗩𝗘𝗨𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗡𝗢𝗔𝗛 𝗦𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗞𝗜 🇨🇩🌟



Les Blues ont déjà pris contact avec Sunderland pour le milieu congolais. 🗣️



(@SkySportCH) pic.twitter.com/s1KH81j0Ux — BeFootball (@_BeFootball) December 12, 2025

Sky Sport Switzerland has also revealed that the main interest of the Blues came after the match between Sunderland 2-1 Chelsea on October 25, and since then, a follow-up on the player has begun. Likewise, the interest of Manchester United grew after the start of the season of Black Cats.

Noah Sadiki has a contract with Sunderland until June 2030, placing Black Cats in a positive position for possible negotiations for the Congolese player. His market value, as indicated by Transfermarkt, is €25M, but it will increase over time.

For now, conversations seem to be ongoing, but it remains to be seen whether, in January, a definitive sale will be reached for the 20-year-old Sunderland player, Noah Sadiki.

