Sunderland continue their good start to the season. After nine games since their return to the Premier League, the Cats are positioned in fourth place with 17 points.

The team of Regis Le Bris surpasses in the classification giants like Manchester City (16 points), Manchester United (16), Liverpool (15), Chelsea (14), and Newcastle United (12).

In their most recent commitment, Sunderland beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on the occasion of the ninth matchday of the league. The goals were from Wilson Isidor (22') and Chemsdine Talbi (90+3').

Besides this important victory, the Lads achieved something they had never done in their history, and in this achievement, they shared the spotlight with their biggest rivals, Newcastle.

Sunderland and Newcastle Made Premier League History on Saturday

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Opta, for the first time in the history of the Premier League, both Sunderland and Newcastle won their respective matches with a late goal in the 90th minute on the same day.

The Magpies, for their part, beat Fulham 2-1, with goals from Jacob Murphy (18') and Bruno Guimaraes (90'). The Cottagers had tied in the 56th minute with a goal from Sasa Lukic.

1 - For the first time in Premier League history, both Newcastle United and Sunderland have scored 90th minute winners on the same day. Powerhouse. pic.twitter.com/EjddlW6ooP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 25, 2025

Even so, Newcastle are living a completely different present than Sunderland, at least in the league.

The team led by Eddie Howe are positioned in 12th place in the classification, with only 12 points after nine games. The St. James Park team register a record of three victories, three draws, and three defeats.

Sunderland have a record of five victories, two draws, and two defeats. The next match of the Cats is scheduled for Monday, November 1, when they will host Everton at the Stadium of Light, for the tenth matchday of the PL.

