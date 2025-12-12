Sunderland vs Newcastle United: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream

Black Cats will return to Premier League action on Sunday, when they face the Magpies, looking to secure a vital win in the Tyne-Wear derby against their fierce rivals.

Claiming local bragging rights, boosting team morale amid a promising campaign, and gaining three crucial points that could propel them closer to European qualification spots are very important for Sunderland this weekend.

The Régis Le Bris-led team is right now in 9th position in the Premier League after a solid start as a newly promoted side, and now they have the challenge of beating Eddie Howe’s team.

Sunderland has had decent form in the Premier League, with 6 wins, 5 draws, and 4 losses overall, proving how competitive promoted clubs can be when building momentum at home like the Stadium of Light.

On the other hand, Newcastle United has a mixed record, with 6 wins, 4 draws, and 5 losses, currently sitting in 12th place and coming off a recent victory, but showing inconsistencies that Sunderland could exploit.

Next, we'll share key information about this match, such as the time and where to watch it on television or streaming.

What Time Does Sunderland vs. Newcastle United Kick Off?

Location: Sunderland, England

Venue: Stadium of Light

Date: Sunday, December 14

Kick-off time: 02:00 PM BST / 09:00 AM ET / 06:00 AM PT

Referee: Peter Bankes

How to Watch Sunderland vs. Newcastle United on TV, Live Stream

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

UK viewers can watch this game on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR TV channels, as part of the broadcaster's deal to show selected matches this season.

If you're in the United States or Canada, there will be several options. In the USA, the match can be watched on USA Network and Telemundo. As for Canada, the options are Fubo and DAZN.

COUNTRY TV CHANNEL / STREAMING UNITED KINGDOM Sky Sports UNITED STATES Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network CANADA DAZN, FuboTV MEXICO HBO Max, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports INDIA Disney+ Hotstar AUSTRALIA Stan Sport NEW ZEALAND Sky Sport 4

What's Next for Sunderland and Newcastle United?

Sunderland faces a series of challenging matches in the Premier League, including a fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on December 20th at the Amex Stadium, where a positive result could further solidify their mid-table security and push for higher ambitions.

Black Cats will continue December by also facing Bournemouth for Premier League Matchday 18 on December 26th at home, followed by Tottenham on December 29th, setting up a festive period that could define their season's trajectory.

As for Newcastle United, their next match will be for Premier League Matchday 17 against Chelsea on December 20th. After that, they will play against Manchester United and Burnley.

Read More: