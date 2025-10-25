Chelsea 1-2 Sunderland: Player Ratings as Black Cats Climb to the Top of Premier League

Sunderland defeated Chelsea 2-1 this Saturday, October 25, on the occasion of the ninth matchday of the Premier League.

The team of Enzo Marezca began winning with a goal in the fourth minute, courtesy of Alejandro Garnacho, assisted by Pedro Neto.

The Black Cats reacted in the 22nd minute with a goal from Wilson Isidor. The victory was sealed in the 90+3 minute, with a goal from Chemsdine Talbi, assisted by Brian Brobbey.

Talbi, 20, entered the match in the 65th minute, while Brobbey, 23, entered the pitch in the 75th minute. Regis Le Bris was correct with his changes.

This result catapulted Sunderland to the second position of the table provisionally, awaiting the results of the remaining matches of the matchday.

Chelsea 1-2 Sunderland: Player ratings, as per FotMob:

Sunderland players

GK - Robin Roefs: 7.9 (MVP)

DEF - Reinildo: 7.3

DEF - Lutsharel Geertruida: 6.8

DEF - Daniel Ballard: 7.1

DEF - Nordi Mukiele: 7.2

DEF - Trai Hume: 7.1

MID - Noah Sadiki: 7.6

MID - Granit Xhaka: 7.5

FWD - Enzo Le Fee: 7

FWD - Bertrand Traore: 6.9

FWD - Wilson Isidor: 7.1

Chelsea players

GK - Robert Sanchez: 6.1

DEF - Marc Cucurella: 6.7

DEF - Josh Acheampong: 7.1

DEF - Trevoh Chalobah: 6.6

DEF - Reece James: 7.5

MID - Moises Caicedo: 6.6

MID - Enzo Fernandez: 7.1

FWD - Alejandro Garnacho: 7.2

FWD - Joao Pedro: 6.2

FWD - Pedro Neto: 7.4

FWD - Marc Guiu: 5.9

The MVP of the match, according to the statistical engine of FotMob, is the goalkeeper Robin Roefs. The Dutch player registered six saves, four of them inside the area, three high claims, one punch, and 11 recoveries.

