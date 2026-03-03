FA Cup now a priority? Sunderland changes focus as their Premier League form declines
Sunderland does not stop having complications to compete directly in the Premier League; the fatigue throughout the season, and the high competitiveness that being in the Premier League entails is evident.
Where it is fundamental for the team to seek to have a broad squad where they can compete positively and rotate it match after match to not accumulate fatigue in the players, since a season in the best league in the world at club level is a difficult rhythm to maintain.
Now in the table, this problem of not obtaining positive results is evident and leaves Sunderland in a compromising position, being mid-table without great aspirations in this final stretch of the season.
Sunderland Occupies 12th Position in the Premier League Without Aspirations to European Competitions
After Sunderland's latest result, drawing 1-1 against Bournemouth, they have been left with a negative result and are now occupying 12th position in the Premier League, remaining far from the European competition positions and even the top 10 of the league, coming from 4 matches without a victory.
The last victory in the premier league was against Burnley last February 2nd, where it has already been 1 month since their last victory, being a worrying factor for Regis Le Bris's side, it would be expected to see the team in a better form for the upcoming matches, knowing that the final stretch of the season that lies ahead is not easy at all.
Furthermore, it is expected that Sunderland will fully compete in the FA Cup; they have already accessed the round of 16 of the competition and await a rival between Bristol City and Port Vale, where on March 3rd, the definitive rival will be known.
But it has been a complicated moment for Regis Le Bris's team, where it is hoped they can finish the season with their heads held high, as they arrived in the Premier League in a dream promotion.
Oscar Daniel Cortés Rincón holds a degree in Sports Management and works as a sports writer, with experience at outlets such as FanSided and Palo Verde Media. His coverage has spanned teams and leagues, including Toronto FC and MLS, the EFL Championship (with a focus on Stoke City), and Ligue 1 (specializing in PSG). His analytical approach blends statistics, tactical insight, and commentary. He currently covers Sunderland AFC for On SI.Follow oscr_08