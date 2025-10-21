Premier League Clubs Alert as Ex-Sunderland Star Jobe Bellingham Seeks Dortmund Exit

For Sunderland, the departure of their midfielder with the most potential was a hard blow ahead of what would be facing the promotion season in the Premier League.

However, they managed to show strength, and in a fantastic start, they are showing that they have gone up to the first division to stay. Under the command of Regis Le Bris, an exciting project has been built.

But for Jobe Bellingham, his departure from the Black Cats has been chaotic, and the full performance of the English player has not been seen due to the problems with his playing minutes.

Jobe Bellingham, one step away from leaving Borussia Dortmund

In a surprising signing of one of England’s biggest promises, Bellingham made the jump to Dortmund, looking to follow in the footsteps of his brother Jude. But it seems that the adaptation are more difficult than it seems.

The few minutes he has had have not allowed him to make a good impression in Germany and the recent 2-1 defeat against Bayern Munich, with a huge error by the former Sunderland player, has led to great criticism, as reported by AS, and this has led to consideration of a new destination for the player.

Jobe Bellingham will look for another club in Europe if he leaves Borussia Dortmund.



Midfielder Bellingham has had a hard time in Germany since moving from Sunderland and he could be on the move again.



There is interest among Premier League clubs for the England under-21… pic.twitter.com/JnETuOZOhF — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) October 19, 2025

Premier League teams are longing to get this player, but Jobe’s destination seems to be outside England, hoping to make a move to a team that trusts him outside his home country.

Everything seems to indicate that the influence of Jude, his brother, is greater than it looks, and he wants to follow in his steps of competing abroad, although a return to the Premier League would not be completely ruled out.

Sunderland hasn't commented on the player's current situation, and it's unclear what the Black Cats' intentions might be for Jobe. A return opportunity wouldn't be so far-fetched for Regis Le Bris's squad, an old acquaintance who could bring his magic.

