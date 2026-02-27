Sunderland Would Seek to Recover Marc Guiu from Chelsea for €12M

For Sunderland at the start of the season, a young promise was snatched away that they hoped to have for a hopeful beginning in their return to the Premier League, but unexpectedly, his return to the team he belonged to occurred.

This took away the opportunity from Black Cats to count on a luxury attacker, leaving the expectations that his time was more than fleeting, and he did not show all his potential under the mandate of Regis Le Bris.

At 20 years old, he is one of the great promises of his generation, being a fabulous attacker, but he has not had the expected opportunity with his club and is now on the verge of an unprecedented departure.

Sunderland Could Go On the Charge Again for Marc Guiu After His Moment at Chelsea

The football.london newspaper has confirmed that Marc Guiu is experiencing an unhappy moment at Chelsea, since he does not have the expected place and would be on the verge of leaving the club in the next transfer window. Sunderland are the main candidate to go on the charge for the Spaniard.

After being on a loan basis with Sunderland to face the 2025/2026 season, Chelsea did not give Guiu a break and called him back shortly after having recently arrived at Black Cats. Leaving Regis Le Bris's team empty-handed, as he would return to the team.

Marc Guiu only played 103 minutes with Sunderland, in 2 matches, where he provided one assist and left great sensations for the fans and the team. But Chelsea's asking for his return was expected to be a fundamental piece for the London team's season, but it has been quite the opposite.

He has not played more than 500 minutes in the season with Chelsea and does not have a guaranteed place, so his departure is practically imminent, and Sunderland would be very close to going on the charge again for this player in a definitive purchase. As Transfermarkt indicates, his market value is €12M, which would pave the way for them to go for everything in a definitive purchase.

The 20-year-old Spaniard left great expectations at Sunderland, and the great longing is to have Guiu again in their hands for the project that Regis Le Bris is building in this arrival in the Premier League.

