Sunderland Ready to Battle Leeds United for £7M Belgian Midfield Target

The great project of Regis Le Bris does not rest on evaluating the transfer window, where he has taken the big step to show that he wants to compete for many years in the Premier League, but for this, he must continue working hard on his squad, so that Sunderland achieves great things.

Currently, with a complicated present after not maintaining the same energy as when they started the season, they now occupy 12th position in the Premier League and risk remaining mid-table without aspirations to European competition positions for the next season.

Now, it has been revealed that Sunderland are closely following the Belgian market, where they face great competition for a young promise where they would be willing to sign for his low market value and his great potential.

Sunderland in Search of Signing Yassine Titraoui from R Charleroi SC from Belgium

The Sunderland Echo newspaper has revealed that they are interested in signing Yassine Titraoui, a young promise of Belgian football, where Regis Le Bris's team would be willing to pay £7M, but their competition is again Premier League teams, in this case Leeds United.

This 22-year-old midfielder has fascinating potential, having coverage all over the pitch offensively and defensively. In the current season, as indicated by Transfermarkt, he has played 31 matches, where he has already scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists, being a player who covers the whole pitch.

Sunderland and Leeds United are the teams closely following Yassine, and R Charleroi SC from Belgium knows they can obtain a very important value for this young promise, since the club's aspirations are a sale to a team with a great name in the 5 big leagues of Europe.

It is an important moment where Black Cats are monitoring in different parts of the world in search of continuing to invest in this Regis Le Bris project, which seeks to expand the squad for the upcoming seasons, and Yassine Titraoui is the big favorite to arrive at Sunderland.

