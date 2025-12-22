Sunderland AFC secured a goalless draw against Brighton & Hove Albion, resulting in a little bit of controversy. Habib Diarra played for the Black Cats just five days after all clubs were supposed to release players for the Africa Cup of Nations, a timeline that has been pointed out by former FIFA referee Keith Hackett.

AFCON originally set Dec. 8 as the departure date for call-ups, but the tournament allowed a delay after pressure from several clubs. Sunderland kept Diarra beyond that to complete his rehabilitation, as he was injured, and later brought him off the bench against Brighton.

Sunderland Could Face FIFA Sanction Over Delayed AFCON Release of Habib Diarra

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Mackem News, Hackett warned that “FIFA will not take kindly” to Sunderland appearing to delay Diarra’s departure and suggested the club could face correspondence from tournament officials over whether approval was granted.

Diarra is expected to travel on Monday, with Senegal playing their first match on Tuesday. If the reigning champions go deep, as they often do, he may not be back with Sunderland until mid-January, perhaps returning around the team's trip to West Ham on Jan. 24.

Leaving that controversy behind, Dan Ballard was one of the main characters in the game, as he produced a massive performance, winning duels and clearing danger, as the Cats held firm under the home side's pressure.

That said, Hackett believed that Sunderland's defender should have been sent off for a late challenge on Charalampos Kostoulas, saying the defender “went for the man and not the ball” and calling it an “unacceptable challenge.”

