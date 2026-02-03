Premier League Transfers: Total Money Spent by Clubs in 2026 January Window

The Premier League January transfer window was bereft of sagas and tiresome drama, and it was fitting that the market went quietly into the night.

A serene Deadline Day capped off what felt like a rather uneventful winter window, and the 20 Premier League clubs, who, once again, contributed to the bulk of Europe’s spending, failed to top last January’s outlay of £423.5 million ($580 million).

However, given that the division combined to spend more than £3 billion ($4 billion) in the summer, there was need for a winter correction.

Still, there were significant pieces of business conducted this January, and here‘s a summary of every Premier League club’s total spend during the recently closed window.

Premier League Transfers: Which Club Has Spent the Most in January 2026?

Manchester City have made two of the biggest deals this month. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Place Club Total Money 1. Manchester City £84 million 2. Crystal Palace £83 million 3. Tottenham Hotspur £47.8 million 4. West Ham United £47 million 5. Bournemouth £36.5 million 6. Aston Villa £28.7 million 7. Fulham £27 million 8. Sunderland £23.6 million 9. Brentford £8.5 million 10. Wolverhampton Wanderers £7 million 11. Nottingham Forest £2.1 million 12. Brighton & Hove Albion £1.8 million 13= Arsenal £0 13= Burnley £0 13= Chelsea £0 13= Everton £0 13= Liverpool £0 13= Leeds United £0 13= Newcastle United £0 13= Manchester United £0

*Transfer totals per FootballTransfers.com | Last updated: Feb. 3, 12 p.m. ET. Fees converted at prevailing rate.

Once again, Manchester City felt a mid-season urge to improve during what could be Pep Guardiola‘s last hurrah at the Etihad Stadium. While the Cityzens weren’t as bullish as they were this time last year, when they spent close to £200 million ($274 million), the title hopefuls were the league’s biggest spenders.

The signings of Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guéhi, two of the best at their respective positions in the country, set them back £84 million ($115 million).

City’s haul was almost surpassed by Crystal Palace, who twice broke their transfer record. Brennan Johnson was first through the door after a £35 million ($48 million) deal was agreed with Tottenham Hotspur, and despite Jean-Philippe Mateta’s proposed move to Milan falling through on Deadline Day, Palace still opted to spend an initial £43 million ($53.9 million) on Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jørgen Strand Larsen.

After poor starts to the season, Tottenham and West Ham United were unsurprisingly active, but many Spurs supporters—and their captain—believe nowhere near enough has been done this winter to alleviate Thomas Frank’s injury crisis.

Bournemouth, who brought in Brazilian youngster Rayan and Golden Boy nominee Alex Tóth, enjoyed an exciting window, while Aston Villa, Sunderland and Fulham were the other three clubs who spent more than £10 million ($13.7 million).

In total, eight Premier League clubs didn’t spend a penny. Liverpool tried, and they eventually struck a £60 million ($82.2 million) deal for Rennes centre-back Jérémy Jacquet, but he won’t be joining until the summer. Chelsea were also in the market for Jacquet.

Arsenal are pretty well set at the summit, while Manchester United will likely commit to a big summer window. Leeds United and Newcastle United were hindered by financial restraints, and Everton were keen on striking loan deals.

When Does the 2026 Summer Transfer Window Open?

While the on-pitch stuff is now the primary focus following the conclusion of the January window, it won’t be long until transfers are once again at the forefront of our minds.

The Club World Cup altered the usual calendar last summer, and the World Cup will undoubtedly hinder plans this time around. The 2026 summer transfer window is set to open on Monday, June 15, four days after the aforementioned tournament gets underway.

Premier League Done Deals: Every 2026 January Transfer

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP