How to Watch Chelsea vs. Brighton on TV, Live Stream
Chelsea’s band of ex-Brighton & Hove Albion employees will be aiming to pour misery on their old club this weekend in the Premier League.
Four former Seagulls, including Chelsea summer recruit João Pedro, will be involved in Saturday’s battle with Brighton as Enzo Maresca’s side look to re-energise themselves amid a concerning run of form which has seen them win just one of their last four games.
Goals have followed this fixture closely in recent seasons, with six scored at Stamford Bridge in this particular clash last term. Cole Palmer scored all four of Chelsea’s goals on the day, but the Blues will have to do without their injured talisman this weekend.
Saturday’s duel promises to be another entertaining affair as Brighton aim to upset the odds and pile more pressure on Chelsea.
Here’s how to catch the clash on TV.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Brighton Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Simon Hooper
- VAR: Darren England
How to Watch Chelsea vs Brighton on TV and Live Stream
Those in the United Kingdom eager to watch Chelsea’s battle with Brighton will be disappointed. Due to the 3 p.m. kick-off blackout rule, the fixture is not being broadcast live on TV and supporters will only be able to tune into audio coverage of the game on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.
Amazon Prime Video are showing the game in the entirety of North America, while fans in the United States can also access the fixture via Peacock.
In Canada, FuboTV and DAZN also have the rights, while Caliente TV are broadcasters in Mexico.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Not televised – Audio coverage available on BBC Radio 5 Live, talkSPORT
United States
Peacock, Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Chelsea and Brighton?
Saturday’s clash is the first of three home matches on the spin for Chelsea, who welcome Benfica and Liverpool to Stamford Bridge in the Champions League and Premier League respectively over the next week.
After their trip to London, Brighton have just one more match before the October international break. They visit Wolverhampton Wanderers—one of only two sides without a point this season across Europe’s top five leagues—next Sunday.
- Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton: Caicedo, Pedro to Face Former Club
- Chelsea vs. Brighton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups