Sunderland Forward Chasing World Cup Dream With National Team This Summer

Sunderland's squad has great players who are in an unparalleled moment after promotion to the Premier League, making it clear that their ambition is to continue growing in England and reach an international level.

Regis Le Bris has worked with all the players in a great way so that they find a very positive and comfortable place on the pitch, so that they obtain the collective objectives of the team, and with it an important performance from each player.

One of Sunderland's attackers seeks to leave his mark on the team, but above all to achieve the dream of being able to represent his country in the 2026 World Cup, which is a few months away from starting, and his dream is to be present defending the colors of his country.

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Wilson Isidor Dreams of Representing Haiti in the 2026 World Cup as the Stellar Attacker of Sunderland

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In a recent interview given to Wilson Isidor, he made clear his current ambitions and how he wants to continue having an important performance with Sunderland so that he can be called to compete in the 2026 World Cup with Haiti, despite having been born in France.

His Haitian nationalization comes from his paternal family, where his roots come from, and he recounts how this choice was difficult to choose, thinking that it was a unique moment to wear the colors of his country.

My grandfather and my father were born in Haiti. Since I am French, it was difficult to choose. I had to choose between my mother and my father. I am very happy with that decision. I am learning a lot about the country and its culture. I really want to immerse myself in it. Wilson Isidor

In this decision made by Isidor, he also showed how he would become the first Haitian player to wear the colors of Sunderland, at a time when he was waiting to be decisive for Regis Le Bris's team.

When I accepted the call-up, I wanted to help the country grow and achieve many things. But it is great to be the first Haitian player to play for Sunderland. I hope there are more opportunities in the future and that my example serves as inspiration for them. Wilson Isidor

This moment for Wilson Isidor will also be decisive for his future, as he currently has a contract with Sunderland until 2028, but he knows that he does not have a fully assured place in the team and that if he has an exceptional World Cup, he could receive several offers from clubs around the world.

In the current season he has 30 matches played, scoring 4 goals, as indicated by Transfermarkt. This leaves great doubts about his future. However, once the league season ends, he will focus on representing Haiti for the World Cup, and after that, important decisions will be made about the 25-year-old attacker.

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