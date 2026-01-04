Sunderland Legend Says Club Defender's Value Should Be Near $100M

Sunderland have managed to show their best level after the promotion achieved this season and, now competing in the Premier League, they have shown that their project is aimed at pushing toward the top teams in the competition.

With strong statistics, the player not only fulfills an important role in the defensive area, but Dan Ballard has also stood out against teams such as Arsenal, Liverpool, and other Premier League sides.

The player managed by Regis Le Bris continues to establish himself as one of the season’s revelations, and now one of the major legends of English football has highlighted the season the Sunderland defender is having.

Micky Gray Claims Dan Ballard Could Be Worth £80M

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Sunderland Echo revealed that in recent statements, former Sunderland player Micky Gray expressed his admiration for the role Dan Ballard plays at the Black Cats.

Sunderland are currently sitting 7th in the Premier League, and this has been due to the work done by Regis Le Bris in building a squad with order and mentality to stand out after promotion.

Speaking to TalkSport, Micky Gray mentioned that the current level of Dan Ballard and Robin Roefs is among the best at Sunderland this season, and that their value should be among the highest if any club moves for them.

If you want me to say a player who probably could be worth £60, 70, 80 million (around $100 million), I would say Dan Ballard. He has been incredible. And the goalkeeper, Robin Roefs, has been sensational as well. But Dan Ballard, for me... Micky Gray

The 26-year-old defender already has notable numbers according to Transfermarkt, with 15 matches played, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist in 1,120 minutes, numbers that show he also contributes in attacking phases.

According to Transfermarkt, his value stands at €16 million (around $19 million), but following the comments from the former Sunderland figure, his level has been among the strongest this season, and it would be expected that if any club comes in for Ballard, his exit would not be for less than at least £50M, as stated by Micky Gray.

Read More: