Revealed: Sunderland Star Rejected Manchester United Transfer Before Premier League Move

The investment made by Sunderland upon their recent promotion undoubtedly left great expectations for the entire season they would experience in the Premier League. In addition, making it clear that an extremely important signing arrived, after an unexpected rejection of a giant of England.

With multiple signings made, without a doubt, one stood out in a great way, that of an attacker with unique potential due to his age, with a lot of football to give, and what surprised the most was that he chose to arrive at Black Cats before a giant from Manchester.

Currently, the team has also had great links, thinking about the future, where it stands out that they will compete with FC Barcelona to obtain a defender from the Premier League.

Brian Brobbey Rejected Manchester United Before Joining Sunderland

The Sunderland Echo newspaper has revealed that after the great moment experienced at Ajax, several players made the great leap in quality, and in 2022, Manchester United tried to sign Brian Brobbey for €34M, but he did not obtain an exit from the Dutch team. Until the arrival of Sunderland in the 25/26 season, when he decided on the Regis Le Bris project.

The 24-year-old footballer has had an important growth with Sunderland, since his arrival, he already played 23 matches, where he has scored 6 goals and provided 1 assist, as indicated by Transfermarkt.

Regis Le Bris has been the main actor in allowing Brian Brobbey to have important minutes with Sunderland and is filling him with praise due to his great potential as an attacker, as he said.

Brian is improving. He can fight, run, press and defend. He is gaining confidence and connecting with his teammates, and he has been scoring goals, which is very important, especially for a forward. Regis Le Bris

His arrival occurs specifically after the unexpected departure of Marc Guiu going to Chelsea, but without a doubt, the arrival of the Dutchman was a great success due to the great potential and game he has demonstrated, providing security in the offensive zone of the team.

Having previously rejected Manchester United and then joining this project, speaks to the management carried out by Regis Le Bris and how he has worked in a positive way in the Sunderland project after having obtained promotion.

