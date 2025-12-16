Supercomputer Predicts Wrexham’s Chances at Premier League Promotion
Wrexham are winless in their last four matches, putting their dreams of securing a record fourth consecutive promotion in extreme doubt.
The Red Dragons kicked off their first Championship campaign in 43 years with back-to-back defeats. Yet Phil Parkinson’s men slowly found their footing in England’s second tier, putting together a nine-game unbeaten run that featured a statement victory over league-leaders Coventry City.
Wrexham were sitting just two points off the playoff places until they suffered a 2–0 loss to Hull City on Dec. 10. Then, the Welsh outfit only managed a 2–2 draw with Watford, sending the team down the Championship standings.
Still, as the action-packed holiday season approaches, the oldest club in Wales has the opportunity to get their 2025–26 campaign on track, with the end goal remaining the same: promotion to the Premier League.
Here’s how Opta’s supercomputer predicts Wrexham’s chances of securing a place in the English top-flight next season.
Supercomputer’s Predicted 2025–26 Championship Table
Championship Title Race
Pos.
Team
Current Points
Expected Points
Title Percentage
1
Coventry
47
91.77
81.38
2
Middlesbrough
42
81.65
12.94
Of the 24 teams battling for the Championship title, Coventry are unsurprisingly Opta’s pick to finish atop the standings. Frank Lampard’s side are projected to earn around 92 points, giving them an 81.38% chance of lifting silverware come May.
Middlesbrough are slated to finish as the runners-up, nearly 10 points behind the Sky Blues. Still, even though their title chances sit at just 12.94%, they would still secure automatic promotion—along with Coventry—to the Premier League.
Coventry and Middlesbrough are the only two clubs given double-digit chances of winning the Championship, leaving the rest of the table, including Wrexham, fighting for a chance to finish in the playoff places.
Playoff Spots
Pos.
Team
Current Points
Expected Points
Playoff Percentage
3
Ipswich Town
34
74.77
55.46
4
Millwall
35
71.04
41.58
5
Preston
35
70.07
39.76
6
Leicester City
31
68.32
33.38
7
Southampton
30
67.90
31.32
8
Stoke City
33
67.79
30.20
9
Hull City
34
66.57
22.62
10
QPR
31
65.02
17.54
11
Bristol City
30
65.00
18.72
12
Birmingham
29
63.54
13.96
13
Derby
30
62.50
11.06
14
Wrexham
28
61.97
10.08
While only the top two teams secure automatic bids to the Premier League, the clubs that finish from third to sixth place get to compete in the playoffs, where the winner becomes the third and final team promoted.
If Wrexham want to keep their Premier League dreams alive, they need to at least secure a top-six finish. Yet Opta projects the Red Dragons to wind up 14th in the Championship. Parkinson’s men are only expected to earn around 62 points, not enough to crack the top 10, let alone six.
In fact, the Welsh side is given just a 10.08% chance of making the playoff. Even worse, the odds of securing promotion to the Premier League lie at just 0.58%.
As it stands, it would take a heroic turnaround for Wrexham to make history and become the first team to ever secure four consecutive promotions in England’s top five football divisions.