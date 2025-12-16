SI

Supercomputer Predicts Wrexham’s Chances at Premier League Promotion

The Red Dragons recently saw their nine-game unbeaten run in the Championship snapped.

Amanda Langell

Wrexham currently sit 15th in the Championship standings.
Wrexham currently sit 15th in the Championship standings. / Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Wrexham are winless in their last four matches, putting their dreams of securing a record fourth consecutive promotion in extreme doubt.

The Red Dragons kicked off their first Championship campaign in 43 years with back-to-back defeats. Yet Phil Parkinson’s men slowly found their footing in England’s second tier, putting together a nine-game unbeaten run that featured a statement victory over league-leaders Coventry City.

Wrexham were sitting just two points off the playoff places until they suffered a 2–0 loss to Hull City on Dec. 10. Then, the Welsh outfit only managed a 2–2 draw with Watford, sending the team down the Championship standings.

Still, as the action-packed holiday season approaches, the oldest club in Wales has the opportunity to get their 2025–26 campaign on track, with the end goal remaining the same: promotion to the Premier League.

Here’s how Opta’s supercomputer predicts Wrexham’s chances of securing a place in the English top-flight next season.

dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC

Supercomputer’s Predicted 2025–26 Championship Table

Championship Title Race

Championship ball
The Championship title race appears to be somewhat of a runaway. / MB Media/Getty Images

Pos.

Team

Current Points

Expected Points

Title Percentage

1

Coventry

47

91.77

81.38

2

Middlesbrough

42

81.65

12.94

Of the 24 teams battling for the Championship title, Coventry are unsurprisingly Opta’s pick to finish atop the standings. Frank Lampard’s side are projected to earn around 92 points, giving them an 81.38% chance of lifting silverware come May.

Middlesbrough are slated to finish as the runners-up, nearly 10 points behind the Sky Blues. Still, even though their title chances sit at just 12.94%, they would still secure automatic promotion—along with Coventry—to the Premier League.

Coventry and Middlesbrough are the only two clubs given double-digit chances of winning the Championship, leaving the rest of the table, including Wrexham, fighting for a chance to finish in the playoff places.

Playoff Spots

Phil Parkinson
Phil Parkinson is under pressure to get Wrexham back to winning ways. / Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Pos.

Team

Current Points

Expected Points

Playoff Percentage

3

Ipswich Town

34

74.77

55.46

4

Millwall

35

71.04

41.58

5

Preston

35

70.07

39.76

6

Leicester City

31

68.32

33.38

7

Southampton

30

67.90

31.32

8

Stoke City

33

67.79

30.20

9

Hull City

34

66.57

22.62

10

QPR

31

65.02

17.54

11

Bristol City

30

65.00

18.72

12

Birmingham

29

63.54

13.96

13

Derby

30

62.50

11.06

14

Wrexham

28

61.97

10.08

While only the top two teams secure automatic bids to the Premier League, the clubs that finish from third to sixth place get to compete in the playoffs, where the winner becomes the third and final team promoted.

If Wrexham want to keep their Premier League dreams alive, they need to at least secure a top-six finish. Yet Opta projects the Red Dragons to wind up 14th in the Championship. Parkinson’s men are only expected to earn around 62 points, not enough to crack the top 10, let alone six.

In fact, the Welsh side is given just a 10.08% chance of making the playoff. Even worse, the odds of securing promotion to the Premier League lie at just 0.58%.

As it stands, it would take a heroic turnaround for Wrexham to make history and become the first team to ever secure four consecutive promotions in England’s top five football divisions.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

Home/Soccer