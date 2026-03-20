The Tyne-Wear Derby Is Here: Le Bris and Howe Agree This Game Is Unique

For Sunderland, a very important moment arrives in the season, and these are the matches for which they made the effort to achieve promotion to the Premier League, managing to face teams like Newcastle, their greatest rival, and be able to play a high-intensity match.

With this Tyne-Wear Derby, a fantastic match is expected at St James' Park, where, without a doubt, both teams do not arrive at their best moment, as Newcastle come from being eliminated in the UEFA Champions League, while Black Cats come from great ups and downs in the Premier League.

This match will be experienced at a different rhythm, and their coaches made it more than clear how they are going to face these matches, as Regis Le Bris and Eddie Howe know that it has a different atmosphere than any other match.

Regis Le Bris and Eddie Howe Declare Before the Match for the Tyne-Wear Derby

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

In the preview of the match, Regis Le Bris and Eddie Howe have made it clear that in this match they will compete as if it were a final, as this Derby is not experienced like any ordinary match, and this was shown by the Newcastle coach giving his opinion on Sunderland.

Sunderland have had a good season; the jump from the Championship to the Premier League is enormous. We know how difficult the match against them was at the start of the season, and we must take advantage of that experience from the first encounter, the emotions we felt afterward. We are focused on delivering a great performance.

With this statement Howe makes it clear that the concentration on Newcastle's part is focused on this match and that what happened in the Champions League is already in the past, where the priority now is the Premier League.

On Le Bris's part, he also does not take it lightly and trusts that his squad is in optimal conditions to face this match, with great returns and concentration destined completely for this derby.

We know the intensity of the match. The players are excited. We will fight together. Jocelin, Nilson, Bertrand and Romaine will definitely be out. For the others, we will make a last-minute evaluation. Regis Le Bris

The match this March 21st at St James' Park will be unique for the moment Sunderland wishes to have in this final stretch of the season, as they want to finish as the great revelation of the championship and with their heads held high after having competed positively in their return to the Premier League.

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