Could Sandro Tonali Be Man Utd’s $133 Million Midfield Meal Ticket

Manchester United’s stark improvement under Michael Carrick is dominating headlines day-to-day, but in the background there’s extensive work being done on strengthening the club’s central midfield options. Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba have all been linked, yet there’s an increasing amount of noise surrounding Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali.

The Italian, already his country’s most expensive footballer ever after his $76.3 million (£55 million) move to St James’ Park in 2023, is an exceptional all-round midfielder who has flourished alongside the technically superb Bruno Guimarães.

Tonali’s creativity, passing range and stamina are three points of note in a varied skillset, but his real value comes from doing all of those things from a deep-lying playmaker role. Newcastle have reaped the rewards of the 25-year-old’s genius, reaching the Champions League round of 16 after a fifth-placed finish last season earned safe passage to Europe’s top table. Yet they’ve been inconsistent this season and Tonali’s agent has strongly inferred, in a very public way, that his client is ready for pastures new.

That’s where United, earners of 22 points from a possible 27 since Carrick took over from the sacked Ruben Amorim, enter the picture.

The Red Devils already have one of the best attacking midfielders in the world in Bruno Fernandes, and they have a potential world-beating talent on their hands in the form of Kobbie Mainoo. But Casemiro’s upcoming departure in the summer will leave a huge void in United’s midfield—one they know must be filled with a player capable of mixing it with the best.

United’s Increasing Interest in Tonali

Tonali (right) works well with Bruno Guimarães. | JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images

“If he shines at the World Cup, will City or Arsenal be hot on his heels? I don’t know ... but it’s very likely. Everyone is waiting for the World Cup; then a thousand scenarios will unfold, but it all kicks off after the World Cup.”

Those were the latest, unhelpful from Newcastle’s perspective, words from Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso over the past week. Title-chasing Arsenal and Manchester City were the two teams name checked, but The i Paper report that Tonali has “rocketed” up United’s wishlist over the past few weeks.

The reasons for that will be varied. Tonali’s agent has stoked the fire, bolding proclaiming that “a thousand scenarios will unfold” once this summer’s World Cup has been and gone—Italy, incidentally, are yet to qualify and must come through unscathed from the UEFA playoffs against Northern Ireland and one of Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina—while obtaining their other primary targets will be difficult.

Anderson is on the radar of Manchester City and is reported to prefer a move to the Etihad Stadium, while Adam Wharton is wanted by Liverpool. As for Baleba, Brighton have been steadfast in their £100 million ($133 million) valuation—a figure United were not willing to pay last summer as they looked to address other areas of their squad.

Tonali would likely cost that much and some, with Newcastle unlikely to be strong-armed into selling at a discounted rate. The 25-year-old has over three years remaining on his contract and, crucially, the Magpies managed to avoid inserting a release clause when completing his signing from AC Milan.

What Man Utd Are Likely to Do

Casemiro’s enjoying a late-career bloom. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Casemiro’s resurgence in recent months, as it stands, will not result in a U-turn on letting his contract wind down. The five-time Champions League winner has made the decision to exit Old Trafford on his terms, with his exit already publicly announced.

He’s been instrumental for Carrick, scoring important goals while covering good ground in midfield, but isn’t getting any younger. United want energy, longevity and, ideally, experience of playing in the Champions League—a competition they hope to be back competing in next year.

Only Tonali, of the aforementioned targets, can provide United with that, which may justify paying his lofty price tag. In any event, price shouldn’t be an issue despite the expensive outlays on Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Šeško, with the club expected to receive significant transfer fees for Rasmus Højlund and Marcus Rashford among others.

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