Two Carabao Cup semi-finalists lock horns on Saturday lunchtime as Chelsea make the long journey to Newcastle United in the Premier League.
Chelsea’s 3–1 victory over third tier Cardiff City on Tuesday was followed by Newcastle’s stoppage-time victory over Fulham the following day as both sides booked their spot in the last four of the Carabao Cup. They avoided a meeting in the semis, although that means Saturday’s battle could well be a dress rehearsal for the showpiece event at Wembley.
Eight places separate the teams heading into the weekend, but a gap of just six points highlights how congested the current standings are in the Premier League. One victory can make the world of difference, with Chelsea aiming to secure their top four spot heading into Christmas as Newcastle seek to enter the top half.
Here is how to watch a tantalising battle on Tyneside.
What Time Does Newcastle vs. Chelsea Kick Off?
- Location: Newcastle, England
- Stadium: St James’ Park
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 20
- Kick-Off Time: 12.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Andy Madley
- VAR: Peter Bankes
How to Watch Newcastle vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
When there is one, Saturday’s lunchtime kick off is always shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in the United Kingdom. This weekend is no different.
There are a myriad of channels and services offering the match in the United States, including the NBC Sports App and website, as well as a Spanish language broadcast via Telemundo Deportes.
DAZN and fuboTV boast rights in Canada, while HBO Max and TNT Sports have access to the game in Mexico.
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
United States
USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go
What’s Next for Newcastle, Chelsea?
There are two more Premier League matches remaining this calendar year, with Newcastle visiting Manchester United on Boxing Day, before their trip to struggling Burnley on Dec. 30.
Chelsea have two home matches to come against Aston Villa and Bournemouth before 2025 concludes, with an awkward trip to Manchester City coming in their first game of the new year.