Van Dijk Praises Sunderland’s Project After Narrow Liverpool Victory

Sunderland currently have great problems to compete in the Premier League, occupying 11th position in the championship and moving further and further away from what would be the positions for European competitions.

In their recent defeat against Liverpool, they were left far from their aspirations, since in 26 matches played, they obtained 36 points, but as a relief, they have already come out of highly competitive matches against clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester City, and the most recent one against those from Anfield.

In that match at the Stadium of Light against Arne Slot's side, the captain of Liverpool revealed fantastic statements about the project of Sunderland and how he is surprised and happy about the moment they are experiencing after having been promoted.

Virgil Van Dijk Is Full of Praise for Sunderland’s Moment

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Sunderland Echo has revealed recent statements from the captain of Liverpool and the Dutch international. Virgil Van Dijk, after scoring the winning goal against Sunderland in his post-match statements, praised the entire Black Cats team, but above all, Robin Roefs.

"I am very content and happy that he is doing well at Sunderland. Hopefully, he can make it to the World Cup." The great figure under the three sticks, like Robin Roefs, has become a hero many times and is at a very high level, where even a teammate of Van Dijk in the Netherlands, both would be expected to compete in the 2026 World Cup.

🗣️Virgil van Dijk:



👏 On Brobbey: 'He's strong, fit & there's much more to come'

🇳🇱 'I'm very pleased & happy he's doing well for Sunderland. Hopefully he can take it to World Cup'

🤝 'Big credit to Sunderland. I wish them luck for rest of season' | #SAFChttps://t.co/DiRk7ALJAc pic.twitter.com/D04ponJYaz — Dominic Shaw (@DomShawEcho) February 12, 2026

He not only focused on Roefs, but he also praised the Black Cats forward, Brian Brobbey: "He is strong, he is fit, and he still has a lot ahead of him." Highlighting that he is a player with a great future who has been standing out in an important way this season.

Finally, he spoke about the moment of Regis Le Bris leading this team and a project with a great future to continue competing in the Premier League: "Much merit to Sunderland. I wish them luck for the rest of the season."

Now, Sunderland know they have an extremely important final stretch of the season, and their next match will be for the FA Cup, where they will compete against Oxford United, hoping to obtain a positive result to advance to the next round and have a good final stretch in the season.

Read More: