Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings & What Regis Le Bris Said

In a match for matchday 26 of the Premier League, a very positive moment was expected for Sunderland, who came from a painful defeat against Arsenal by 3-0, but hoped to recover at home against Liverpool.

However, in an adverse result after the goal scored by Virgil Van Dijk in the 61st minute to break the tie, Regis Le Bris's side did not manage to turn the match around.

In a first half dominated by Liverpool, they left no great chances for Sunderland, but at the start of the second half, a much better team was seen. However, their good play was not enough to draw the match.

What Regis Le Bris Said After Liverpool Defeat In Premier League

Statements from Regis Le Bris have been revealed in a match where he did not expect defeat and wanted to continue adding important points in the Premier League, but he faced the current champion of the league, and it cost him the match.

With this defeat, Sunderland lost the unbeaten record they had in the current campaign at home, where Regis Le Bris recognized that it is quite a big challenge to compete match after match in the Premier League: "Each home match in the Premier League is a difficult challenge."

Along with this, we saw the performances of this match where these were the ratings of all the players in the match:

Sunderland 4-2-3-1

Robin Roefs 7.1

Nordi Mukiele 6.9

Daniel Ballard 6.6

Omar Alderete 6.3

Reinildo Mandava 7.2

Noah Sadiki 7.1

Enzo Le Fee 7.0

Trai Hume 6.6

Habid Diarra 6.9

Nilson Angulo 6.7

Brian Brobbey 5.9

Liverpool (4-2-3-1)

Alisson Becker 7.6

Wataru Endo 7.0

Ibrahima Konate 8.1

Virgil Van Dijk 8.6

Andrew Robertson 7.1

Ryan Gravenberch 7.0

Alexis Mac Allister 7.4

Mohamed Salah 6.5

Florian Wirtz 6.7

Cody Gakpo 7.3

Hugo Ekitike 6.7

In this match, a solid defense from Arne Slot's side was seen, leaving great frustrated actions in the second half for Sunderland.

Now it is expected that the team recovers and works on the errors presented in the recent matches and obtains an important victory in their next Premier League match against Fulham on February 22.

