Liverpool Visits Sunderland with Key Midfielder Suspended

In an attractive fixture for Sunderland arriving this coming February 11th, they will measure themselves against Liverpool in search of being able to obtain 3 important points, seeking to compete in the Premier League.

Both teams arrived with a painful defeat in matchday 25, where Sunderland were thrashed by the leader of the Premier League, Arsenal (3-0), while on Liverpool's part, they suffered a hard defeat against Manchester City (1-2) at Anfield.

Both arrive at a difficult moment and with great needs for the final stretch of the season, and thinking about the aspirations both teams have to enter European competitions, especially Liverpool, with the responsibility of entering the Champions League due to the investment made.

Dominik Szoboszlai Suspended to Face Sunderland

IMAGO / NurPhoto

In the match between Liverpool and Manchester City, Dominik Szoboszlai ended up being sent off for an incident in the last minute of the match where a foul on Erling Haaland prevented the definitive 3-1 for Manchester and ended up being sent off, this resulting in a suspension that favours Sunderland.

The axis of the midfield and a great standout in the season had been the Hungarian footballer, but now with this sending off, he ends up harming his team when they need him most and favours Regis Le Bris's side, who will take a worry off their shoulders.

With the midfielders Arne Slot's side currently has, they do not manage to stand out positively; a team that seems lost in creating play was developing through the individual actions of Szoboszlai, and with this great absence, they will have to replace him with a player without as much rhythm.

Regis Le Bris's side is motivated, and after the statements of the coach, their game against Arsenal was seen as positive against the leader of the Premier League, but now they must prepare for a difficult match against the current champion.

Read More: