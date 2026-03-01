Sunderland Extend Daniel Ballard’s Contract Until 2029 in a Promising Project

Sunderland received more than positive news after having competed in a bitter match that ended in a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth, with very doubtful refereeing questions that directly harmed Black Cats.

But in an important moment for Regis Le Bris's squad, they must be more united than ever with their team and with their players, where the good news that arrived is the renewal of one of the pillars of the team.

It is fundamental for Sunderland to continue with the solidity of a broad squad and above all with players who know the team and have had a more than important performance throughout their career at the club, and establish an important foundation for the growth of the players who are arriving.

• More: Regis Le Bris Must Make a Decision Regarding Wilson Isidor’s Future at Sunderland

Daniel Ballard Renews in a Unique Moment for Sunderland and the Regis Le Bris Project

IMAGO / Sportimage

It has been confirmed by Sunderland that the renewal of Daniel Ballard's contract until 2029, wearing the colors of Black Cats, where he has been since arriving in 2022, he has been a unique defender at the club and has had an important role in the promotion to the Premier League, and the team hopes to count many more years with the 26-year-old defender.

In recent statements from the footballer after his renewal, he showed his emotion at the prospect of many more years with the club and how achieving so many objectives with Sunderland motivates him to continue being part of the project, and he also said that competing in the Premier League is a dream.

I am absolutely delighted to have signed a new contract. From the moment we started the conversations, it seemed like an easy decision to me and I am happy to extend my time at the Club. Achieving promotion last season was incredible and I feel very fortunate to have participated in some special moments in the recent history of the club. My goal this season was to stay in the team, compete every day and continue working hard to contribute. Hopefully, I can continue improving and help drive the club for many years. Daniel Ballard

It is expected to see Dan Ballard, that great leader in defense, continue alongside Omar Alderete, two footballers who bring a positive moment to the team, and it is hoped to see this for many more years.

Read More: