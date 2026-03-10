€9M-Rated Midfielder Jewel Wanted by Sunderland, Chelsea and Galatasaray

The transfer window is being closely studied for Sunderland, who wish to improve their squad for the next season, and currently a great interest they have in a young prospect of Ligue 1 has already been revealed.

It is about the figure of FC Lorient, Arthur Avom, who has demonstrated a fascinating potential at 21 years old, being a fascinating midfielder who has a positive offensive and defensive deployment. He was the great revelation last season and currently remains important for the French club.

Rumors indicate that Sunderland has entered the race for this player and that the competition is not easy at all, since several teams from the big leagues of Europe are closely following the Cameroonian.

Sunderland, Chelsea and Galatasaray Seek to Sign Arthur Avom

The Africafoot newspaper has revealed that the young promise of Cameroon, Arthur Avom, is the great objective of Chelsea, Strasbourg, Galatasaray, Stade Rennais, and Sunderland, being one of the most sought-after players in Ligue 1.

His current contract with FC Lorient ends in June 2026, and with his departure, the great clubs of Europe are after obtaining Avom on a free basis, being key for the future of any team.

In the current season, as indicated by Transfermarkt statistics, Avom has played 24 matches, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist, being a multifunctional midfielder obtaining 1,702 minutes of play. Making clear the great consistency he represents in competing in Ligue 1.

Sunderland knows that his price is not high and that it would be a luxury to obtain him on a free basis after knowing the end of the contract, but in case of wanting to accelerate negotiations, these would be worked on an estimated value of €9 million, as indicated by Transfermarkt.

The great ambition of Regis Le Bris centers on youth, and Arthur Avom is a piece that intensely interests Sunderland in search of a more competitive squad for the next season.

