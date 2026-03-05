Sunderland Ready €28M Offer for Jhon Lucumí as Bologna Contract Stalls

For Sunderland, their great challenge outside of the sporting aspect continues to be the transfer window to continue positively strengthening their squad for the future of the team and its ambitions.

But their objective remains focused on a South American player who is greatly persuaded to be in this Regis Le Bris project and to be able to obtain a duo in the defensive zone of South American players. But it is a signing that has had complicated handling.

It has been rumored that they will go all-in in the transfer window to be able to obtain the defender fully, thinking that his renewal with his current club is increasingly far from happening.

Sunderland Are Willing to Offer €28M to Bologna for Jhon Lucumi

The Sport Witness newspaper has confirmed that Sunderland are not detaching themselves from the illusion of obtaining the Colombian, Jhon Lucumi, who has a contract with Bologna until 2027 and if there is no positive renewal, his sale is undoubtable and Black Cats are the closest team to obtain the defender.

It is rumored that the value Sunderland would offer to be able to obtain Lucumi would be around €28M, hoping that Bologna accepts this price for their 27-year-old player.

In the current season, Lucumi has had a total of 30 matches played, making it clear that he is one of the fundamental pieces of the Serie A team. For this reason, the Italian team continues insisting on a possible renewal, but the decision largely lies in reaching an agreement that persuades the player.

The main indications of this novel between Sunderland and Jhon Lucumi revolve around it having a definitive outcome after the 2026 World Cup, where he is one of the great figures that the Colombian national team will have and from there his future will be clarified, with his performance in the World Cup playing in his favor.

Sunderland knows they want to sign the footballer, and it is their great desire for the Regis Le Bris project. However, his future remains uncertain, and they hope to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.

