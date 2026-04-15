Bayern Munich join race for Sunderland's in-form striker valued at €25M

The transfer window seems to be the most attractive for Sunderland, thinking about an investment that puts them on the map of the Premier League as a truly competitive team to go for the title, and also to compete at an international level.

Rumors already associate Black Cats with top-level players and from teams like Real Madrid, where they would be able to make a possible investment for one of the young prospects of the Spanish club.

But just as great rumors arrive for Sunderland to obtain luxury signings, there are also several teams stalking Regis Le Bris's players, and the potential and performance of some of them make it clear that the future of this squad is fantastic, and several teams seek to obtain the great quality and youth of Black Cats.

• More: Sunderland Could Enter the Bidding for a Real Madrid Striker Valued at €30M

Bayern Munich Closely Follows the Moment of Brian Brobbey

The Sun newspaper has revealed that Bayern Munich are observing the great moment of Brian Brobbey with Sunderland, as he has been having a season demonstrating fantastic potential as a center forward, and this has led several teams to closely follow Black Cats and their players.

The great moment of Brobbey would pave the way for the Germans to consider having a player like the Dutchman as a replacement for Harry Kane, seeking to have two trusted forwards who work in the team's rotation, considering the moment they are experiencing in the Bundesliga and in the UEFA Champions League.

Bayern Munich have been monitoring Brian Brobbey, with a view to a potential summer move. The 24-year-old forward has been one of Sunderland’s many inspired signings, in a revelation of a first season back in the Premier League.



Brobbey has scored six goals in 25 games, but has… pic.twitter.com/BAp6afBbei — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) April 14, 2026

Currently Sunderland are tenth in the Premier League and dream of entering positions for European competitions, but they know that giving up any of their figures will only be for an out-of-the-ordinary value, to enter into serious negotiations and unbalance their squad.

According to Transfermarkt, Brian Brobbey has a value of around €25M, but this value would not be enough for Sunderland, and they would expect that Bayern Munich or some European team that tries to sign the 24-year-old Dutchman generates a much higher offer so that Regis Le Bris's team can engage in positive negotiations.

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