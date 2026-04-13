Sunderland Could Enter the Bidding for a Real Madrid Striker Valued at €30M

In a very important stretch for Sunderland at the end of the season, it is expected that they will manage to finish their first season back in the Premier League, obtaining positions for European competitions, given the high probabilities that this will happen.

With great results they have left throughout the season, it is fundamental that Regis Le Bris keeps the team concentrated and focused on what will be the end of the season with the last 6 matches.

They come from winning against Tottenham by 1-0, leaving a great sporting moment with a fantastic performance from the players of Le Bris's squad. However, it is also expected that in the next transfer window, they will go for everything in the market, considering that a young prospect may be willing to arrive in the Premier League.

• More: Sunderland 1-0 Tottenham: Nordi Mukiele's Deflected Strike sinks De Zerbi debut

Gonzalo Garcia Will Not Be Part of Real Madrid for the Next Season

The journalist Mario Coregana has revealed that Real Madrid will not count on the young promise Gonzalo Garcia for the next season, considering that his potential as a forward is fantastic, the player would be seen leaving Madrid, and a direction could be that of Sunderland in the Premier League.

Currently, Sunderland knows that the investment they must make for the next season must be fundamental to expand their squad and obtain young players with great potential, Gonzalo Garcia could enter into Le Bris's plans.

🚨 BREAKING: Gonzalo Garcia is expected to LEAVE.



He will NOT be part of Real Madrid’s plans for next season. @MarioCortegana pic.twitter.com/hSEZV0EIsX — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 13, 2026

Considering that they are also closely following Victor Muñoz, former Real Madrid player, they could get even closer now, considering that this young promise is not in the team's plans.

Gonzalo, valued at €30M, as indicated by Transfermarkt, is a great attraction for Black Cats, and they know that the level of the footballer is quite high, so his arrival in the Premier League could occur if Sunderland enters into negotiations for the 22-year-old Spaniard.

This news will be fundamental for several teams to center their objective on Gonzalo Garcia, and it is an opportunity that Sunderland cannot lose, since trying to sign this forward would be the most accurate decision for the future of the team.

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