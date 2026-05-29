The 30 Most Valuable Soccer Teams in 2026—Ranked

Forbes has officially released its annual report of the world’s 30 most valuable soccer clubs in 2026, with 11 Premier League and seven Major League Soccer teams making the list.

Multiple factors are considered in the ranking, including revenue generated for the 2024–25 season (or 2025 campaign in MLS), operating income, stadium economics and debts, each value rounded to the nearest $1 million.

Unsurprisingly, European behemoths dominate the rankings, but clubs in the United States are growing as genuine competitors.

Here is a breakdown of the world’s most valuable soccer sides in 2026.

30–21

Roma are Italy’s fourth-highest earners. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images.

Position Club Value 30. Austin FC $855 million 29. Seattle Sounders $860 million 28. Stuttgart $880 million 27. Brighton & Hove Albion $910 million 26. Fulham $920 million 25. Everton $930 million 24. Roma $940 million 23. Benfica $960 million 22. Atlanta United $1 billion 21. New York City FC $1.02 billion

Over a third of the clubs within the top 30 are English. Even the Premier League’s middle class are capable of financially overpowering the majority of teams across the planet. Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham and Everton rank from 27th to 25th in that order, falling just short of a $1 billion valuation.

Despite Napoli being crowned Serie A champions in 2024–25, it’s Roma who are the fourth-most valuable side in Italy. The capital giants place 24th, marginally behind Benfica—the only club from Portugal to make the cut.

Stuttgart in 28th continue to flourish as their on-field resurgence converts to hugely improved revenue streams. They are now officially Germany’s third-most valuable club.

MLS sides Austin FC and Seattle Sounders just creep into the list after value increases from 2024, but, unlike Atlanta United and New York City FC, they fail to reach the $1 billion valuation mark.

20–11

Inter Miami are the most valuable non-Europeans. | Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Position Club Value 20. LA Galaxy $1.08 billion 19. Newcastle United $1.25 billion 18. LAFC $1.32 billion 17. Inter Miami $1.35 billion 16. Aston Villa $1.4 billion 15. Inter $1.8 billion 14. Milan $1.85 billion 13. Borussia Dortmund $2.2 billion 12. Juventus $2.4 billion 11. Atlético Madrid $2.95 billion

Californian giants LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC sneak into the top 20, the latter’s value of $1.32 billion only slightly less than Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF—the most valuable MLS franchise on the market. All three have seen their value increase from the previous rankings.

Aston Villa have overseen an incredible 56% growth over the past year as Unai Emery continues to work wonders. Champions League qualification played a massive part in their financial progression, making them England’s most valuable club outside of the traditional ‘Big Six’. They lead Newcastle United, who are perched in 19th.

Despite a higher revenue than their arch rivals, 2024–25 Champions League finalists Inter still trail AC Milan, who are valued at $500 million more than their neighbors. Both clubs are still overshadowed by Juventus, however, whose value sits at an impressive $2.4 billion despite on-pitch struggles.

Borussia Dortmund continue their tradition of being second in Germany, their value paling in comparison to that of Der Klassiker rivals Bayern Munich. Atlético Madrid, one of only three Spanish clubs, find themselves in a similar situation, trailing adversaries Real Madrid by billions.

10–1

Real Madrid top the list… again! | EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

Position Club Value 10. Tottenham Hotspur $3 billion 9. Chelsea $4.2 billion 8. Arsenal $5.4 billion 7. Manchester City $5.5 billion 6. Bayern Munich $5.7 billion 5. Paris Saint-Germain $5.8 billion 4. Liverpool $6.2 billion 3. Manchester United $7.2 billion 2. Barcelona $7.5 billion 1. Real Madrid $9.5 billion

Atléti only narrowly miss out on their place in the top 10 at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, but there is quite the jump from Spurs to their city rivals Chelsea. The Blues are $1.2 billion more valuable, although that’s the exact sum they find themselves behind recently crowned Premier League champions Arsenal.

The Gunners could well surpass Manchester City, as they did in the 2025–26 Premier League, in next year’s list. The Cityzens are only $100 million ahead of Arsenal, although they find themselves playing catch-up to Liverpool and Manchester United.

England’s most successful clubs are both valued at over $6 billion, putting them ahead of reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain and German behemoths Bayern Munich. The Red Devils are valued at $1 billion more than Liverpool and will benefit from Champions League revenue next season.

Spain’s top two once again headline the rankings, with Real Madrid enjoying their fifth successive year at the summit. Their $9.5 billion valuation is marked by an incredible $1.27 billion made in revenue across 2024–25, which is a record total for any sports team measured by Forbes (without adjusting for inflation). Unlike on the field, Barcelona find themselves behind their Clásico adversaries.

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